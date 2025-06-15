Black Sherif was at the Diaspora Dome, University of Ghana, on Friday, June 14, 2025, to perform at an event

However, the Ghanaian music sensation's lip got burst by an overexcited fan while he was performing on stage

Social media users who watched the video and saw everything unfold shared their thoughts on the incident in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif suffered an injury during a live performance at the Diaspora Dome, University of Ghana, on Friday, June 14, 2025.

The music sensation was singing, and the crowd was cheering him on, but what seemed to be a great night did not end positively.

In a video on social media, an excited fan, who Black Sherif later said was called Agbovi, breached security and rushed to the stage where the musician was performing.

The security personnel tried to prevent Agbovi from getting closer to Black Sherif, but later allowed him to dance with his music idol for a while on the stage.

After some time, the security personnel tried to get Agbovi off the stage, but to no avail. He held on to Black Sherif. The artist almost lost his balance and nearly fell into the crowd.

Following the brief scuffle, security successfully restrained and escorted Agbovi off the stage.

A visibly shaken Black Sherif later told the crowd that Agbovi hit his mouth during the incident, leading to a cut on his lip.

“Hey, Agbovi has burst my lip,” Black Sherif said to the crowd.

However, Black Sherif did not stop his performance. He continued to the crowd, and the crowd cheered him on. The rest of the show went on without any incidents.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“This aggressiveness was inspired by something else beyond passion. Could it be?”

@itsLamb3rt wrote:

“Is he a retrd or something? Cos some have died for pulling less silly stunts like this.”

@CrakkDj said:

“The boy, he take Red or what?”

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

“If ebe Burna Boy like by now, Agbovi dey respond to treatment.”

@MarkRoss149819 said:

“Blacko pulled the guy on stage first. He should have thought about his safety. The guy is drunk.”

@Emmanue48407309 wrote:

“Who allowed him onto the stage? The organisers and security men shouldn't have allowed people to get on the stage in the first place. The security men should have acted swiftly with reasonable force in getting him off the stage. Blacko's personal safety & security were compromised.”

@herbivore01 said:

“Next time if Burna kicks somebody again, make u people no complain.”

@Voilence2 wrote:

“🤯Herh blacko really force with the composure like ebi me he chop slap. Actions and consequences 😑.”

@holysol_ said:

“So when bouncers and guards throw these stage invaders away, you will be here talking rubbish.”

