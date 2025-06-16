Okatakyie Afrifa has alleged that Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu engages in illicit means to acquire his wealth

The media personality's allegations come amid their ongoing feud, fueled by their political differences

The actor reacted to Okatakyie Afrifa's allegations for the first time in a recent interview

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about the claims from Okatakyie Afrifa that he is a drug dealer and a money ritualist.

Okatakyie Afrifa, in a recent episode of his For The Records online show, made the allegations against Kwaku Manu.

The media personality's allegations come after an exchange of jabs online with Kwaku Manu.

The two have been at each other's throats ever since Kwaku Manu appealed to President John Mahama to police media freedom and target the likes of Twene Jonas, who have become firebrands by verbally abusing top personalities in Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, the media operations of Twene Jonas and the likes have sullied the reputation of top personalities in the country and cannot be encouraged.

Okatakyie Afrifa also argue that the actor's plea is politically motivated to limit the pressure on the incumbent government.

Okatakyie, who is a sworn affiliate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), while Kwaku Manu gravitates towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Ghana's current president, John Dramani Mahama..

"You were in this town when Asantehene's name was thrown into disrepute. You were campaigning for the NDC then, so you watched on aloof," Okatakyie Afrifa noted.

Kwaku Manu rubbishes Okatakyie Afrifa's allegations

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu at the Thanksgiving Service of Mama Vida, the renowned religious leader who miraculously healed Funny Face last year, the actor denied Okatakyie Afrifa's allegations.

He established that the only source of his greatness was his faith and affiliation with the religious leader who has been praised by several Kumawood stars, including Dr Likee.

Kwaku Manu arrived at Mama Vida's church driving a 2025-registered pick-up with Funny Face beside him.

The actor is known to be one of Kumawood's richest stars. Last year, he unveiled his new mansion in East Legon, a plush suburb of Accra and is currently working on a real estate project in Obuasi.

Netizens react to Kwaku Manu's plush ride

Kwaku Manu calls Okatakyie Afrifa a gold-digger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shed light on what he claims are Okatakyie Afrifa's underhanded dealings to become rich.

Kwaku Manu claimed that Okatayie Afrifa built his new studio with a woman believed to be his fling's money.

He established that the media personality has built a reputation on lies and manipulation, contrary to how he touts himself.

