Okatakyie Afrifa has accused Prophet Kofi Oduro of speaking with political bias rather than spiritual insight, following his comments on the Dumsor Levy

He challenged Prophet Oduro’s claim of paying GH¢30,000 as E-Levy, suggesting the figure may be exaggerated or misleading

Okatakyie alleged that Prophet Oduro is defending the current administration due to his reported family connection to former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah

Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa has strongly criticised Prophet Kofi Oduro following the pastor’s recent remarks on the government’s controversial GH¢1 increase in the Energy Sector Levy, popularly dubbed the “Dumsor Levy.”

In a video circulating on social media, Okatakyie challenged Prophet Oduro’s credibility and intentions, accusing him of acting more like a politician than a religious leader.

“You are a politician, not a prophet, and you speak based on your personal interests,” he said in a video.

He particularly took issue with the pastor’s claim that he once paid GH¢30,000 as E-Levy under the NPP government. Okatakyie questioned the accuracy of that claim and implied it was exaggerated or misleading.

According to Okatakyie, instead of condemning the current administration for introducing the new fuel levy, Prophet Oduro appeared to be defending it.

He further alleged that the pastor was making excuses for the government because of his alleged family ties to Julius Debrah, the current Chief of Staff.

This development follows Prophet Oduro’s widely discussed sermon in which he criticised the GH¢1 fuel levy increase and questioned whether ECG officials responsible for poor service would be held accountable.

He also emphasised that Ghanaians, who ultimately bear the cost of taxes, deserve transparency on how such funds are used and who is held responsible for financial mismanagement.

Watch the video of the famous broadcaster addressing Prophet Oduro's comments below:

Netizens react to Okatakyie's response to Prophet

Netizens who saw the video of the famous broadcaster responding to the popular preacher's comments expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some criticised him, others praised him for making a bold rebuttal. Another group also criticised the preacher and accused him of political bias.

@BlackoSzn wrote:

"This is bad. The pastor was saying the truth."

@JnrChapo_39 wrote:

"Oh this guy is just useless… those using merchant sim can do huge transaction…. You’re only trying to fit in but 3nfa…. If the president don’t let the police arrest this idiot some won’t learn… those using agent sim cane transfer more than 100k cedis…. He’s Aboa."

@MrLegendOffici1 wrote:

"Where is the lies in what this pastor said? Let’s be Ghanaians, we’re building a nation, not a political party."

@NattyBongo107 wrote:

"Okatakyie Africa show ebe like alpha hour mu politics."

@Don_Breezygh wrote:

"That Afrifa man is just a useless man, the prophet is just stating facts there, and he’s not affiliated to any political party."

Commercial drivers in Kumasi resist D-Levy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians in Kumasi resisted the NDC's so-called dumsor levy introduced on every litre of fuel purchased.

Disgruntled commercial drivers and bus conductors vowed to increase transport fares if the tax was not reversed.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the transport sector protest over the levy, with many expressing their sympathy.

