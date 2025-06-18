Ghanaian socialite and ex-convict Hajia4Reall subtly responded to rumours alleging her involvement in the recent arrest of fraud suspects in Ghana

In a video shared on social media, she is seen happily dancing to a Vybz Kartel song with a group of friends, with a caption addressed to her 'haters'

Hajia4Reall served one year in federal detention in the United States of America in connection with a romance fraud scheme and was released in May

Ghanaian socialite and ex-convict Hajia4Reall has reacted to social media speculation that she played a role in the ongoing arrests of several alleged fraudsters in the country.

Hajia4Reall shared a video dancing and chilling with several friends, with a caption subtly hitting back at the rumours.

The socialite spent a year in a U.S. prison in connection with a romance fraud scheme and was released in May.

Her short prison stay fuelled rumours that she struck a plea deal with U.S. authorities to give up her partners

Shortly after her arrival, Dada Joe Remix, a popular businessman, was arrested in connection with fraud charges.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Kofi Boat, another wealthy businessman and a known associate of dancehall king Shatta Wale, was also arrested with two alleged accomplices.

A third accomplice is reportedly on the run.

These arrests in quick succession, coupled with more rumoured upcoming apprehensions, fuelled online speculation targeting Hajia4Reall, with many Ghanaians alleging she had a hand in the ongoing series of events.

See details of Kofi Boat's arrest below.

Hajia4Reall responds to snitching allegations

In a video shared to her Snapchat account and reposted on Twitter, Hajia4Reall is seen with a few male friends dancing to a Vybz Kartel song.

She noted in her caption that she’s home chilling and only concerned with her happiness, indicating she’s not bothered by whatever information is flying out there about her.

"Home and chilling with the squad. Happiness is free. We MOVE!!!!” she wrote.

See the Twitter video of Hajia4Reall below.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall refuting snitching allegations

Social media users reacted to the new video shared by Hajia4Reall, subtly addressing rumours of her involvement in the arrest of other fraudsters.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments below.

amosdavv said:

"Coping vibe, but better than self-harm/hate. May she keep going strong & maybe consider some advocacy to guide the youth from those same traps. Avoid fraud by all means!"

daniel_diiga wrote:

"Talk to Wale straight."

awarekwesi commented:

"The Internet never forgets ooo. Wrong move from her side. Real G's move in silence like lasagna!!!!

Hajia4Reall returns to luxurious lifestyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall made a return to her luxurious lifestyle following her prison stint by going shopping for expensive, high-end luxury sunglasses.

In a video shared on social media, Hajia4Reall was spotted in a shop looking for the perfect branded sunglasses to purchase.

She settled on Christian Dior sunglasses and was later seen in her home, flaunting a new mansion she now resides in, a few months after returning from a U.S. prison.

