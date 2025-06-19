Nana Ama McBrown stirred controversy after flaunting her gold grillz in a viral video, sparking debate among Ghanaians on social media

The actress defended her flashy dental accessory, explaining in a past interview that the grillz are part of her showbiz persona and can be removed when required

Some social media users applauded her freedom of expression, while others felt her recent behaviour contradicts her clean and elegant brand image

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, sparked social media debates after showing off her gold grillz.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts gold grillz in a video on social media, sparking debate among Ghanaians. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actress opened her mouth to give fans a good look at her flashy dental accessories.

Nana Ama McBrown’s gesture sparked a spirited social media debate, with many Ghanaians describing such an act as detrimental to her brand.

Others defended her freedom to spend her money as she sees fit.

The Onua Showtime host has maintained a clean image throughout her career as a screen goddess, staying away from the more extravagant aspects of celebrity culture.

Her brand has been clean, demure, and classy, representing a typical celebrity role model.

Nonetheless, over recent years, Nana Ama McBrown has pivoted and added more layers to her public image.

She admitted to undergoing body transformation to feel good about herself, and now indulges in more flashy actions associated with the typical celebrity.

In November 2024, McBrown acquired gold grillz and showed them off during an interview.

Addressing criti of Nana Ama McBrown talking about her golde grillz is below. and noteden she takes them off in professional settings.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown talking about her gold grillz is below.

McBrown shows off gold teeth

Since acquiring them, Nana Ama McBrown typically hides her grillz, only bringing them out for special occasions.

Nana Ama McBrown says her flashy moves are simply meant to enhance her showbiz persona. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, a new video of the actress proudly flaunting her gold teeth surfaced on social media.

It showed her as she put a hand in her mouth and stretched out her gums to give fans a very good look at her grillz.

McBrown looked more like a rapper flaunting their latest jewelry, leading to a social media backlash.

Watch the Instagram video of McBrown flaunting her gold teeth below.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's gold teeth

Social media users shared their opinions on actress Nana Ama McBrown flaunting her gold grillz online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

asiedu3491 said:

"Nana, it's not everything that you have to do."

ladyspalace55 wrote:

"The fact that people are giving her positive comments on her page and negative comments elsewhere makes it funny 😂😂."

nanaesi.mills.5sweetie commented:

"This one too will be registered p333."

lala_mandie said:

"It's King Promise who influenced her 😂"

adorableakua wrote:

"Afei dieɛ abroso ooo😂😂😂😂"

gold.ilocks50 commented:

"Ahjiaa from Dubai with the grill"

👸♌️♌️ said:

"When I get rich, I won't tell anyone, but there will be signs😩"

Nana Ama McBrown goes shopping with husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown made a rare public appearance with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, amid rumours of them experiencing marital issues.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the Onua Showtime host took to her official TikTok page to celebrate her husband during Father's Day celebrations.

A video she shared showed McBrown and her husband shopping and having a good time at Savile Row Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh