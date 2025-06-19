In a video, Johnnie Hughes reacted to the arrest and possible extradition of Kofi Boat and his colleagues to the US over their alleged financial crimes

The media personality questioned the source of income of some socialites, who regularly flaunt their expensive properties online

Johnnie Hughes also questioned why some Ghanaian celebrities were suddenly explaining their source of wealth after the FBI arrived in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Johnnie Beresford Hughes, or Johbbie Hughes, has reacted to the news of Kofi Boat's arrest and impending extradition to the US over his alleged involvement in financial crimes.

Speaking on his Johnnie's Bite show on Accra-based broadcast station 3FM on Thursday, June 19, 2025, the journalist subtly jabbed Ghanaian celebrities known for frequently flaunting their lavish lifestyles on social media.

Johnnie Hughes questioned the source of income of some socialites, who regularly flaunt their expensive properties online.

He also criticised numerous Ghanaian institutions for failing to scrutinise individuals who suddenly became wealthy out of obscurity.

He noted that an institution like the Ghana Revenue Authority needed to invite some individuals to their offices and get them to open their financial records to determine how they amassed their wealth.

Johnnie Hughes also criticised the Ghanaian media, including bloggers, for platforming individuals who sometimes engage in secret illicit crimes.

He expressed concerns about how the platforming of certain individuals could negatively impact the younger generations who are exposed to such content on social media.

The media personality also subtly jabbed Ghanaian celebrities who publicly ranted about their source of income and wealth on social media after hearing the news of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) arrival in the country.

Johnnie Hughes also questioned whether some celebrities feared that some individuals who had been arrested would also expose their illegal activities.

Kofi Boat's arrests and possible US extradition

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025.

According to reports, he and two other accomplices were apprehended over their alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme. Another unnamed suspect reportedly escaped arrest and is currently on the run

Kofi Boat, who is alleged to be the ringleader of the group, and the two suspects reportedly appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody.

The alleged suspects are currently facing extradition to the USA after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

Johnnie's remarks about GH celebs stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

city__boy commented:

"Why should someone explain his or her source of wealth to you?"

TeyeJon said:

"This supposed celebrity seems to be an idol for most youths. I always say that the average Ghanaian youth is visionless."

PROSPERWAN360 wrote:

"This one dierr Shatta Wale ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

IObeng25725 commented:

"This be straight bullet to someone ooo."

yung__wurld said:

"Shatta come hear this 😂😂😂😂."

Wale slams critics after Kofi Boat's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale slammed critics after news of his 'godfather,' Kofi Boat's arrest emerged.

In a video, the dancehall musician addressed rumours of him being connected to the businessman's alleged financial crimes.

Shatta Wale also opened up about his source of wealth, claiming that he made money through genuine means.

