Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha, widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has announced her pregnancy on Instagram

The popular brand influencer and her handsome husband are expecting their fourth child together

Some social media users have commented on Real Warri Pikin's latest Instagram video as she showed off her baby bump

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian comedian and media personality Anita Asuoha, widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has taken to social media to address critics who have suggested that she is faking her pregnancy.

On June 15, 2025, coinciding with Father’s Day, the comedienne joyously announced her fourth pregnancy in a heartfelt video dedicated to celebrating her husband.

Real Warri Pikin flaunts her baby bump on Instagram. Photo credit: @realwarripikin.

Source: Instagram

While many celebrities extended their warm congratulations, a faction of sceptics began to question the authenticity of her claims.

Some critics referenced photos from Real Warri Pikin’s recent appearance at a star-studded wedding ceremony, which was held in April, in which they argued that she displayed no noticeable signs of pregnancy at that time, prompting doubts about the timeline of her announcement.

In response to the naysayers, Real Warri Pikin recently shared another captivating video showcasing her unmistakable baby bump, which quickly went viral.

The announcement video has ignited a wave of excitement and chatter across social media platforms.

Real Warri Pikin flaunts her bare baby bump

Nigerian content creator Real Warri Pikin has impressed many with her beautiful workout video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tastypotghana stated:

"I came back to watch this to be sure you are fine my love ❤️❤️❤️ any cravings you know I’m here."

churchgirlsgang stated:

"Nobody get receipt pass you for this life @realwarripikin 😂 Preggo 😍 what are you craving today oooooh?."

Lubosempire stated:

"Ndi surrogacy, how market?. Alot of celebrities only show you what they want you to know. Y'all be acting like you live with them to know so much. Best reel today.🙌🙌."

Abujapantryshop stated:

"He reach make person do d video cos people can talk ehn 😍😍😍😍looking for us as always 😍😍."

_thatsophiagirl stated:

"Queeeeeeeeeeeeeennnnnnnnn, God did😍😍😍😍 oh! I'm in tears. This just gave me hope. Currently unmarried and I'm pursuing a federal government job and things doesn't seem to be moving ok, but this just gave me hope that God is still on the throne, and I need not worry. GOD IS GOOD 👏."

emmanuellaukuoma stated:

"Ngwa world people shey una go leave her alone? @realwarripikin you're so beautiful ❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Real Warri Pikin posts a family video shoot

In a lovely video, Real Warri Pikin’s husband appeared dapper, donning a stylish jacket and trousers that matched their son’s trendy outfit, both completed with sleek white sneakers.

Meanwhile, her two lovely daughters turned heads in custom-made pleated dresses adorned with elegant petals, exuding charm as they too sported chic white sneakers.

Real Warri Pikin herself radiated joy in an eye-catching off-shoulder long bodycon dress that accentuated her burgeoning baby bump.

With a beaming smile, she danced happily alongside her family, celebrating this special moment in their lives. The joyful spirit and togetherness captured in the video further endeared her to her fans, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

The Instagram video is below:

Real Warri Pikin plays football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about comedienne Real Warri Pikin, who was spotted playing football during a charity football game.

Some fans of the Nigerian influencer advised Real Warri Pikin to see her doctor again after watching the video.

Real Warri Pikin hilariously reacted to the criticisms on social media, which sparked another debate online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh