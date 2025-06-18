Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel's pretty daughter, turned a year older on June 17, 2025

Young brand influencer Baby Ohemaa turned heads with her stylish outfit at her private birthday party

Some social media users have commented on 16-year-old hitmaker Mzbel's daughter's birthday video on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, recently took to Instagram to share enchanting moments from her daughter's lavish second birthday celebration.

Born on June 17, 2021, her daughter, Nana Hemaa Akosua Sikapa, affectionately nicknamed Baby Ohemaa, mesmerised everyone with her charm during the festivities.

Mzbel’s daughter, Baby Ohemaa, looks elegant in a stylish outfit for her birthday party. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily.

Source: Instagram

The private party, organised by singer Mzbel and her dedicated team at the Bel Kids playground, was a delightful affair, brimming with joy and laughter.

In a trending video from the celebration, Baby Ohemaa looked adorable in a stylish white lace dress, perfectly complemented by a stunning braided hairstyle that showcased her flawless makeup.

Adding to the family festivities, Mzbel's son, Okomfour Black, donned a chic white designer long-sleeve sweatshirt paired with matching shorts, exuding a cool and trendy vibe.

Meanwhile, the staff at the recreation center were dressed elegantly in custom-made uniforms, bringing a polished touch to the event's ambiance.

Mzbel's daughter slays on her birthday

Birthday girl Baby Ohemaa turned heads with her impressive two-piece ensemble, embodying the essence of youthful elegance as she celebrated this special milestone. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ama. sika.393950 stated:

"She wanted to cry 😂😂😂then boom, she smiled ❤️❤️Ohemaa God bless you."

Princessnyame stated:

"This is beautiful.. I watched it more than one. It is her smile at the end for me 😍😍."

Delightdella stated:

"😂😂😂 happy birthday to you ohemaa, may you grow in Grace, knowledge and understanding ❤️."

Luckie_Lawson stated:

"Pls am Rhe birthday girl PA, happy birthday sugar."

The Instagram video is below:

Mzbel plans a naming ceremony for her daughter

Earlier this year, in July 2023, singer Mzbel joyously commemorated Baby Ohemaa's arrival with a traditional Ga naming ceremony, referred to as "kpodziemo," where she proudly introduced her daughter to the world and bestowed upon her a name rich in meaning.

Mzbel, who has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry since her debut single, “16 Years,” in 2007, has continually elevated Ghanaian fashion.

Her commitment to local designers on both national and international platforms has made a significant impact on the fashion landscape.

The Instagram video is below:

Mzbel rocks an African print outfit

Singer Mzbel herself looked regal in an elegant ensemble featuring an African print long-sleeve jacket paired with a sophisticated lace skirt.

Her glam was elevated with vibrantly colored African print braids, expertly applied makeup, and striking contact lenses.

She accessorised beautifully with a gold wristwatch and bracelet that added a touch of luxury to her appearance.

Check out the photos below:

Mzbel posts first photos of her daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Mzbel, who shared details about her newborn daughter online.

Blogger Barimaa Kaakyire Agyemang uploaded a picture and a video and disclosed the name of her celebrity baby on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video as they inquire about the name of Mzbel's baby daddy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh