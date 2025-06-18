The father of deceased Ghanaian influencer Yaa Baby has defended her boyfriend, GH Kobby, after he allegedly shot her dead

Speaking after a family meeting, he claimed that GH Kobby and others tried to revive Yaa Baby after she was shot, but unfortunately, she could not survive.

He urged the public to stop spreading claims that the killing was premeditated, adding that both families would meet to discuss the way forward

The father of the deceased Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, Philipa Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby, pushed back against claims that she was intentionally killed.

Speaking following a family meeting, Yaa Baby’s father said he believes the shooting incident that took her life was an accident.

Yaa Baby died after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Yeji in the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate that the duo were in the area when GH Kobby produced a firearm from his vehicle, which accidentally discharged.

A projectile from the gun hit his girlfriend, who was rushed to a hospital in the area, where she lost her life.

Yaa Baby’s father defends GH Kobby

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the father of the deceased influencer spoke up in her boyfriend’s defence.

Since the incident, discussions on social media have centred on whether GH Kobby’s alleged shooting of Yaa Baby was an accident or premeditated.

Addressing the incident, Yaa Baby’s father stated definitively that he believed the shooting was an accident.

“He did not kill my daughter intentionally. After the shooting, they attempted to revive her, but she was not strong enough. 'Perhaps God wanted to call her to join him in heaven,” he said.

Yaa Baby’s father then directly addressed the rumours that the shooting was intentional and asked the general public to desist from making such claims.

“GH Kobby's family has promised to find a way to help us in sending my daughter on her way. So, all the claims that he intentionally shot her should cease. The two families will meet and decide the best way forward," he added.

Yaa Baby’s father’s comments sparked mixed social media reactions, with many expressing outrage over his defence of his daughter’s alleged murderer.

Following the shooting, GH Kobby, his friend Obolo, and another companion were arrested and remanded in police custody.

GH Kobby’s father refuses to defend him

Meanwhile, GH Kobby’s father refused to defend him when he spoke following the accidental shooting in Yeji.

Speaking during a visit to Yaa Baby's family, he stated that his son deserves to face consequences for his actions that allegedly resulted in Yaa Baby's death.

"Yaa Baby didn’t deserve to die, so wherever my son is, he should also stay there. We should give thanks to God because He knows what He is doing. Based on what has happened, I plead with all of you to calm down so we can peacefully bury [Yaa Baby]." he said.

Yaa Baby's mother speaks on her death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's mother claimed her daughter called her half an hour before she was killed.

In an interview with Ghanaian media outlet GH Page, she said she usually called her daughter but on that fateful day, her daughter called her.

Yaa Baby's mother said that about half an hour after speaking with her daughter, she received another call informing her she was dead.

