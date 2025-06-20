In a video, Shatta Wale has slammed Johnnie Hughes over his subtle jabs at him and other Ghanaian celebrities after Kofi Boat's arrest

The dancehall musician hurled insults at the media personality for questioning his and other celebrities' source of wealth

Shatta Wale also dared Johnnie Hughes to report him to the GRA to scrutinise his Rolls-Royce Cullinan's documents

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has slammed media personality Johnnie Hughes over his subtle jabs at him and other Ghanaian celebrities after his 'godfather,' Kofi Boat's arrest.

In a TikTok live session on Thursday, June 19, 2025, the SM boss played an audio recording of the journalist questioning the source of income of Ghanaians who brag about their acquisitions of expensive, luxurious vehicles like Rolls-Royces in the country.

Shatta Wale, who owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan he purchased in 2024, called Johnnie Hughes a "poor" man for casting doubts on some Ghanaians' source of wealth.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker dragged the 3FM presenter's wife into the issue as he hurled insults at him. He also questioned why the journalist would share his opinions on the matter even though it did not concern him.

He said:

"Who sent you to come and speak on this matter? Who sent you to come and talk about Shatta Wale's matter? Are you a musician or a beatmaker? Or do you do something for Shatta Wale? Are you part of the Shatta Movement?"

Shatta Wale also dared Johnnie Hughes to report him to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to come to his residence and probe his Rolls-Royce Cullinan's documents to determine whether he purchased it legally or not.

Johnnie subtly jabs celebrities after Kofi's arrest

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, Johnnie Hughes reacted to the news of Kofi Boat's arrest and impending extradition to the US over his alleged involvement in financial crimes on Johnnie's Bite show on Accra-based broadcast station 3FM.

The media personality threw subtle jabs at Ghanaian celebrities known for frequently flaunting their lavish lifestyles on social media.

He called for the GRA and EOCO to invite some individuals to their offices and get them to open their financial records to explain the source of their wealth.

Johnnie Hughes also criticised some celebrities who had gone on social media to explain how they amassed their wealth after Kofi Boat's arrest.

His remarks sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians claiming that he was shading Shatta Wale, who had earlier clarified his source of wealth after being accused of being complicit in Kofi Boat's alleged crimes.

The video of Shatta Wale slamming Johnnie Hughes is below:

Wale's rants about Johnnie Hughes stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media below:

Blamsoft commented:

"Those involved are silent, but Wale is clean, so he'll speak loudly. He never hides."

realbmr1 said:

"But he didn't mention your name or refer to you. It's a general statement he made across the board. It can be anybody."

PAtugah39132 wrote:

"Shatta, you ankasa them no ask you, so why you dey explain yourself? You dey fear .😂😂."

Shatta Wale warns Despite over employees' conduct

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale warned Despite after some of his employees mentioned his name on his radio station.

The dancehall musician threatened to speak about the business mogul's secret dealings if he failed to caution his employees.

Shatta Wale's warning to Despite triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

