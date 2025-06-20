Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has blasted the president of the Ghana Boxing Association over Sharaf Mahama's boxing event controversy

The outspoken media personality stated that the association should share the letter from the British Boxing Board of Control online

Some social media users have commented on style influencer Bridget Otoo's series of posts on the X platform

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has vehemently criticised the management of the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) in light of their comments concerning Sharaf Mahama’s recent boxing spectacle, titled Battle of the Beasts, on June 13, 2025.

The GBA claimed that they had received an alarming correspondence from the British Boxing Board of Control, expressing serious concerns regarding the event held on June 13, 2025, at the illustrious Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

In a scathing post on the social media platform X, Bridget Otoo demanded that the GBA produce evidence of this mysterious letter, questioning its very existence.

"Only Ghana boxing authority has seen the so called letter and if it exists, they should have responded with the contempt that letter deserves."

"The impudence to interfere!!!.But then again, leadership draped in envy, anger and jealousy would not see beyond its nose."

Bridget Otoo blasts Ghana Boxing Association

Further adding to her critique, Bridget remarked that the GBA could have approached the situation with greater discretion.

She suggested that, rather than escalating the matter through sensational media statements, the association could have invited Sharaf Mahama for a private dialogue to address any concerns openly.

"If GBA meant well, they could have invited Sharaf behind the scenes and explain things to him. (*however unnecessary ). From what I know and have read that young man is respectful, humble and open but someone wanted to show their krakye powers. "

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Dr_Rashidd stated:

"We live in a society where most people won’t lift a finger until someone else succeeds. Then suddenly, everyone demands explanations."

@LevelmicroMicro stated:

"The journalist should have demanded the letter or made him speak about the content of the said letter. We can’t allow people to always ruin the hard work of others for their own interests."

@kwamecomfire stated:

"GBA dey behave like the letter be gold bar. Our leaders just dey compete for who go win jealous uncle of the year. Proper comedy show."

@ChateauTonto stated:

"The current GBA management has been terrible. They have really set back Ghana boxing and MMA a lot."

@felixayumu stated:

"I am still waiting to see the said letter."

Meanwhile, the GBA has yet to provide any official clarification regarding the alleged correspondence or respond directly to Bridget Otoo’s pointed remarks.

Check out the X post below:

British Boxing Board of Control calls out Sharaf Mahama

Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, appeared to have found himself in a precarious situation with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) following his high-profile boxing event, "Battle of the Beasts."

According to Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Communications Director of the GBA, the BBBC has raised significant concerns about the organisation of the event, particularly regarding the involvement of British fighters.

He indicated that the BBBC had communicated their grievances to the GBA after the event but refrained from detailing the specific contents of their correspondence.

Lamptey further urged the National Sports Authority and the Sports Minister to intervene, emphasising the need for Sharaf to be held accountable.

Check out the post below:

Bridget Otoo makes tribalistic comments during elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bridget Otoo, who has angered the people of Kumasi and other Asantes due to her recent remarks on social media.

Bridget Otoo, a supporter of the National Democratic Congress, questioned how the party would communicate with Kumasi residents following John Mahama's selection of the No. 8 spot on the ballot paper.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions because the comments were perceived by many as disparaging and tribalistic.

