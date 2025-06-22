Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has 'distanced' himself from boxer Joseph Sackey after the latter went viral for his use of a 'miracle sticker'

The well-known clergyman stated that Sackey is not a member of his Philadelphia Movement, although he admits to loving him

He extended an invitation to Sackey to visit his church after the pugilist became the subject of online ridicule following his defeat in the ring

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has addressed his unexpected connection to boxer Joseph Sackey following the latter’s knockout loss at the Battle of the Beasts.

Sackey came under scrutiny after he was seen wearing a ‘miracle sticker’ of the Prophet during his bout with British fighter Abdul Khan.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah met boxer Joseph Sackey for the first time at the Believers Worship Centre on June 22, 2025. Photo credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook and @eddie_wrt/X.

Source: Facebook

The sticker, commonly used by followers of the Believers Worship Centre for spiritual protection and favour, was prominently displayed on his boxing shorts after suffering a fifth-round defeat to Khan, per Fight Talk Africa.

Tapology indicates that the loss to Abdul was Sackey's second in his fledgling career.

Instead of bringing triumph, the sticker became a subject of ridicule online after the young boxer's loss.

Many questioned its significance and ridiculed both the boxer and the pastor whose image it bore.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah encounters defeated boxer

In the aftermath of the controversy, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah invited Sackey to his church on Sunday, June 22.

The meeting between the two took place during a service, where the clergyman addressed the situation publicly from his pulpit.

Setting the record straight, the leader of the Philadelphia Movement clarified that Sackey was not a registered member of his church.

“He is not a member,” the prophet said. “Rather, he admired me from afar and believed in the work of God through me. That’s why he used the sticker during the fight.”

Despite the boxer's defeat, Prophet Adom Kyei admitted that he had developed a soft spot for Sackey, who, although not affiliated with any branch of the church, had embraced its teachings and admired the prophet personally.

Watch the video:

Mixed reactions greet Adom Kyei's reaction to Sackey after meeting

The encounter between the two stirred reactions across social media, with many chiming in with contrasting views:

@connect4241 reasoned:

"He is not your member cause he didn’t win."

@OjooSpear added:

"In this life, no one associates himself or herself with failure. It's a life lesson."

@daniGirlpounds chimed in:

"No wonder he lost."

@kwadwovirtue slammed Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah:

"Azaaa man of God."

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah shares a hearty smile from his altar alongside Joseph Sackey. Photo credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sackey blames the referee for his defeat

In a separate interview following the fight, Joseph Sackey pushed back against the narrative that he was thoroughly beaten.

He pointed fingers at the match official, insisting that the referee was responsible for his fall.

According to Sackey, he tripped during the bout, and despite being shaken by Khan’s punches, he still felt fit to continue.

He claimed: “If not for the referee’s decision to stop the fight, I could have gone on.”

The boxer also expressed his desire for a rematch, maintaining that the fight didn’t end fairly and asking for a second chance to prove himself.

Watch the video:

Sharaf Maham in hot water after organising Battle of the Beasts

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Sharaf Mahama is facing scrutiny over the organisation of his boxing event, Battle of the Beasts.

The Ghana Boxing Authority confirmed that it has received official communication from the British Boxing Board concerning the bout.

Source: YEN.com.gh