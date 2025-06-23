Cheddar's son, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, was spotted hanging out with his rich friends as they prepared for Ghana International School's prom event

The politician's son flaunted an expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph wristwatch as he played chess with his friends

The footage of Cheddar's young son, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, with his rich friends triggered mixed reactions on social media

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar's young son Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, has courted attention after a video of him and his rich friends surfaced on social media.

Cheddar's son Lincoln flaunts his expensive AP wristwatch as he plays chess with his rich friends. Photo source: @kelvyn_yeboah1

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chairman of the Kwarleyz Group's son looked dapper in an expensive suit as he and his colleagues hung out in a plush room before their prom event at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, rocking a braided cornrow hairstyle, flaunted his expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph wristwatch as he and his friends played chess.

Cheddar's son's friends, who also wore their suits for the school event, also flaunted their expensive wristwatches as they enjoyed their private moment before their prom.

Cheddar's son storms prom with Rolls-Royce

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako attended the Ghana International School's (GIS) 2025 prom and leavers' dinner event in grand style.

Cheddar's son, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, with his beautiful date at the 2025 GIS prom and leavers event. Photo source: @sikaofficial1 & @Celebrity_blogg

Footage of Nana Kwame Bediako's son's preparation and arrival at the venue of the prestigious event surfaced on social media on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako left a plush apartment and went to his date's residence to pick her up in an expensive Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The New Force Party leader's son took a bouquet along and gave it to his date before they left for the event.

Upon their arrival at the venue of the location for the event, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako held his date’s hand so she could get out of the luxurious car.

His date wore a sleeveless, gold-beaded gown. Lincoln-Jacobs proved himself a gentleman when, after helping her step out of the car, he ensured her gown was well-placed even before they started walking to the hall.

The video of Cheddar's son Lincoln flaunting his expensive AP wristwatch is below:

Cheddar's son's AP wristwatch stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rexha415 commented:

"My dad is very rich, like his dad, but he didn’t take care of me. I don’t even know him. I just heard he is rich. He was a chef at an airport restaurant. Now, he is an MP and has 14 children. I am the last but not the least. Mr. Robert, you didn’t try for us. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Nba Nation said:

"See how they are enjoying. It is like our parents de3 obra foo nkoa oo 3na )mo boi y3 😂 o.

user439932250455 commented:

"Rich men pickins dey do some these days, ooo. Eeeiii.🥺."

