Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, the youngest son of Ghanaian business mogul and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has courted attention following his latest public appearance on Monday, January 26, 2026.

IShowSpeed in Ghana: Cheddar's Son Lincoln Storms Blackstar Square With Father's Customised Car

Award-winning American YouTuber and online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as part of his Africa tour.

The streamer's tour aims to showcase Africa's culture, talent, and natural beauty to the rest of the world for many days through his livestream.

He is expected to engage in several activities in Ghana, including a Supercar Spectacle event, held by businessmen Ibrahim Mahama's son Ibrahim Mahama Jnr and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Jaiden Osei at the Black Stars Square on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Many notable Ghanaian personalities, including Chef Abby, Afronita, Licoln-Jacobs, and many others, gathered at the venue to await the arrival of IShowSpeed, who is currently in Akropong in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Cheddar's son Lincoln spotted with father's car

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, Cheddar's son Lincoln was seen arriving at the Black Star Square with his father's customised green Rezvani Tank, a high-performance, military-inspired luxury SUV.

Cheddar's son alighted from the vehicle, which had his father's logo and the word "Freedom" inscribed on it, and held a friendly conversation with another individual.

Lincoln later joined other Ghanaians who had converged at the Black Star Square ahead of the commencement of the Supercar Spectacle event in

Cheddar's son Lincoln shows off AP Wristwatch

Lincoln's grand arrival at the Supercar Spectacle event at the Black Stars Square comes months after he showed off his expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph wristwatch in June 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chairman of the Kwarleyz Group's son looked dapper in an expensive suit as he and his colleagues hung out in a plush room before their prom event at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, rocking a braided cornrow hairstyle, flaunted his watch as he and his friends played chess.

Cheddar's son's friends, who also wore their suits for the school event, also flaunted their expensive wristwatches as they enjoyed their private moment before their prom.

Cheddar's son's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet_kwami commented:

"IShowSpeed get two Lamborghini cars. Supercars no dey matter me."

Jacquahboutique.ja said:

"This is not necessary. They should let him do his thing and flow."

Houseofnanaama wrote:

"It is getting interesting. The first impression is always important."

