Fella Makafui's Serwaa movie, which stars her ex-husband Medikal and Shatta Wale, is set to premiere on YouTube on Friday, June 27, 2025

The actress shared a trailer from the movie on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to drive anticipation for its release

Fella Makafui's movie's YouTube premiere comes after a year following her much-publicised divorce from Medikal

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her ex-husband, Medikal's movie, is set for a premiere more than a year after their divorce.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the actress took to her official Instagram page to share a trailer of the movie project, Serwaa, which is set to premiere on YouTube on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Fella Makafui's movie, which is also a spin-off of the popular Ghanaian TV series YOLO, first debuted exclusively on the Farmhouse Productions app in 2023.

The Serwaa movie also featured comic actor Clemento Suarez, content creator Fahim Dumba, and award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

In the caption of the social media post, Fella Makafui expressed excitement and anticipation for the movie's premiere on Farmhouse Productions' YouTube channel.

She wrote:

"2 days more to go. 😂😂😂. She was just a village girl until the city called. What happens when innocence meets ambition? Serwaa premieres June 27 on Farmhouse Productions YouTube. Stay tuned."

Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce

The Serwaa movie premiere comes over a year after Fella Makafui and Medikal announced their separation after being a married couple for four years and welcoming their beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong, during their union.

The couple, who entered a romantic relationship shortly after Medikal split from his ex-girlfriend and musician Sister Deborah, got married in a plush traditional wedding in 2020.

Before their announcement on March 30, 2024, speculations about their marriage had become rife on social media for several months.

Following the end of their marriage, Medikal made allegations about his ex-wife in several social media rants.

He alleged that his ex-wife called the police on him after he attempted to kick her emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance, out of his residence in East Legon, Accra.

The rapper later apologised for his numerous rants and shared that he and Fella Makafui would co-parent their daughter, Island Frimpong, together as they worked through their divorce process.

Medikal has since recovered from his marriage setback and entered a relationship with popular musician Eazzy.

The video of Fella Makafui's movie featuring Medikal and Shatta Wale:

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's movie trailer

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

elikemthegossip_official commented:

"Shatta dey inside. 😂😂😂."

hajia360guda said:

"Can’t wait on YouTube. Make I go subscribe sharp."

araba_ahari wrote:

"The guys who said 'herh' in the last scene, one looks like Medikal paa."

menstabs commented:

"A real businesswoman. I can see Shatta Wale and Medikal. Gye wo 2."

Fella Makafui recounts her past struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui recounted her past struggles before she became a successful philanthropist and actress.

In an interview, the Ghanaian actress shared that her friend kicked her out of her apartment when she stayed with her during her early years in Accra.

Fella Makafui noted that she had to move back to her village in the Volta Region before a second return to Accra helped her achieve her acting career.

