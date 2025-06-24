The East Legon Executive Club has denied a claim by Kennedy Agyapong that his sister was in charge of interior decoration for the Despite museum launch

Agyapong had claimed in a motivational speech that his sister, Betty Agyapong, was a struggling student but has now become a successful decorator

The East Legon-based club relayed through Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa that while Betty Agyapong attended the event, she had no connection with the decorations

The East Legon Executive Club has denied claims by Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong that his sister, Betty, was the interior decorator for the launch of the Despite automobile museum.

Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, real name Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, reported that the leadership of the club reached out to inform him that Agyapong’s claim was misleading.

Nkonkonsa, who has close ties to the group, said he was informed that the interior decoration for the occasion was handled by a professional team and not Betty Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong speaks about sister’s design role

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong explained to a group of students that his sister played a pivotal role in the interior design for the launch of the Despite automobile museum.

In the speech meant to motivate the students, Agyapong recounted that his sister was not a brilliant student, yet managed to grow up to become a very successful interior decorator.

“My younger sister, Betty, when you tell her let's go to school, she will fall sick for over one week. She dropped out at elementary form three,” he said.

Agyapong added that despite her academic shortcomings, his sister recently provided the interior decoration for the launch of the Despite museum, indicating that struggling in school does not impede future success.

“Recently, when Mr Despite unveiled his new house with a museum, can you believe that the interior decoration was done by my sister, who never attended a university. The lighting and all that was needed was done by my sister,” he said.

Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite officially opened his automobile museum to the public in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago.

Prominent members of Ghanaian society showed up at the event, including Kennedy Agyapong and his sister.

East Legon Executive club denies Agyapong’s claim

Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa announced that the East Legon Executive Club denied Agyapong’s claim.

He shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

“A reliable source within the Despite Group has informed NKONKONSA.com that this claim is inaccurate. While Kennedy’s sister was indeed invited to attend the museum’s launch event, she was not involved in the interior design or any other architectural aspects of the project, as speculated by her brother.” he said.

He added that the program’s decor was handled by professional designers and contractors.

