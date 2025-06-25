Ida, CEO of NIS Cakes, went viral after sharing emotional videos accusing influencer Olivia of refusing to pay her for baking services

She said Olivia engaged her services at a video shoot and the Porials Pitch event, but later refused to pay her GH₵7,950 bill

In the wake of her predicament, an anonymous donor offered to pay her GH₵ 5,000, while a blogger offered her one month of free promotion

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian baker, Ida, who claimed popular influencer, Olivia of Olisto restaurant, cheated her during a business deal has received a free donation from an anonymous benefactor.

Ghanaian baker Ida receives a GH₵ 5,000 gift from an anonymous donor after claiming snapchat influencer Olivia refused to pay for a business deal. Image credit: @nis_cakes75, @st_olivia

Source: TikTok

The Chief Executive Officer of NIS Cakes recounted painfully how a business deal with Olivia, a close friend of Dulcie Boateng, allegedly went wrong.

She shared a series of videos explaining her side of the story, claiming that Olivia engaged her services and allegedly refused to pay, claims that YEN.com.gh could not immediately verify.

Her plea went viral and sparked heavy backlash for Olivia.

Olivia vs Ida the Baker story

In her series of videos narrating what transpired between her and Olivia, Ida the Baker said she was contacted by a close friend who had recommended her to the influencer and restaurant CEO.

Olivia told her she needed help with baking at a video shoot, which she agreed to.

Ida claimed the requirements of the deal did not allow her to bill Olivia beforehand, so she informed her that she would provide an invoice when her work was completed.

The baker claimed that despite working with her at the video shoot for hours, Olivia ostensibly did not provide payment after the event.

Ida the Baker works with Olivia at the Porials pitch event in a video that surfaced on social media. Image credit: @nis_cakes75, @fidaus559

Source: TikTok

She further claimed that Olivia even engaged her services at the Porials Pitch event organised by Dulcie Boateng, once again without paying.

At the end of their engagement, she billed Olivia GH₵ 7,950, which she, based on Ida's version of events, failed to pay. The baker stated that she tagged her in some posts on social media in an attempt to get her money.

After some agitation, Ida said she received a mobile money payment of GH₵ 2,950, but claimed she is yet to receive her balance of GH₵ 5,000.

A YouTube video of Ida the Baker explaining her issues with Olivia is below.

Anonymous donor offers to help Ida

In the wake of her viral video, a good samaritan who wishes to remain anonymous has ostensibly offered to pay Ida the remaining GH₵ 5,000 allegedly owed to her by Olivia.

A blogger shared the offer on TikTok and announced that they will also provide free promotion of her business, NIS Cakes, for a month.

Meanwhile, Olivia has remained mute and refused to address the saga despite the backlash, while social media users have called on Dulcie and her friend group to help solve the issue.

A TikTok video of the offer to help Ida is below.

Reactions to Ida and Olivia’s payment saga

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to the saga surrounding Olivia and Ida the Baker.

yawfraser wrote:

"But how do some people sleep at night knowing perfectly well they are cheating someone? That’s so unfair."

KarenQuarm said:

"That's why generosity and kindness have lost their way nowadays"

rebeccaasiama9812 commented:

"My former boss will always say, 'We do not attach emotions to business."

Dulcie Boateng celebrates best friend’s birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dulcie Boateng celebrated her best friend, Naa Amerley’s birthday with her gang of friends, including Olivia.

She booked a luxury location for brunch and birthday festivities at a cost of GH₵ 40,000 and capped it off with a $10,000 cash present for Naa.

Social media users expressed admiration at the display of true friendship between the pair, with many commenting that they were lucky to have each other.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh