2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, has undergone cosmetic enhancement

Akua GMB visited a luxury aesthetic clinic for the experience of the viral face balancing procedure, which has become a trend among celebrities

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's new, youthful, transformed look on Instagram

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, more popularly known as Akua GMB, who was crowned Ghana's Most Beautiful in 2011, has recently undergone a non-surgical cosmetic enhancement aimed at harmonising the dimensions of her face using injectable dermal fillers.

This procedure, which has gained popularity for its ability to subtly enhance facial features without the need for invasive surgery, has notably transformed her appearance.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife transforms her look with cosmetic enhancement. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa.

In a trending video shared on social media, Akua GMB showcased her dramatically refreshed look, appearing nearly a decade younger.

Her skin radiated a newfound glow, and the contours of her face, accentuated through strategic filler placements in her cheeks, temples, chin, jawline, and lips, exude a balanced and aesthetically pleasing appeal.

Embracing her more youthful visage, the celebrity mother opted for a chic short natural hairstyle and adorned herself with eye-catching gold jewellery, adding a touch of elegance as she posed confidently for the cameras with a fresh, makeup-free face.

Akua GMB rocks black at TGMA

Akua GMB made a striking appearance at the prestigious 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 10.

Known for her fashion-forward style, she was among the notable influences who donned stunning black ensembles for the event.

Akua GMB captivated onlookers in a chic black long-sleeved gown that hugged her curves perfectly at the star-studded ceremony hosted at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The serial entrepreneur expertly avoided the paparazzi, as she was not spotted on the red carpet, adding an air of intrigue to her presence.

Her elegant black corseted dress, crafted from luxurious lace and soft black suede, was embellished with tasteful yellow accessories that brought a pop of colour to her sophisticated outfit.

Completing her glamorous look, she wore a stylish side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup, which further enhanced her youthful appearance.

Accessories like exquisite gold earrings complemented her fashionable ring, while her designer footwear added a final touch of glamour as she posed gracefully for photographs, leaving a lasting impression at the awards show.

Akua GMB slays in a short dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB turned heads with her short, long-sleeved beaded dress for her beautiful photoshoot.

The founder of Miss Golden Stool wore three beautiful ensembles for her birthday shoot in October 2023.

She wore exquisite in the tassel dress and blonde hairstyle while she flaunted her expensive Balenciaga earrings to complete her look.

Akua GMB flaunts her beautiful daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who posted pictures of her lovely daughter on Instagram.

For her birthday picture session, the tertiary student looked gorgeous in chic attire and perfect makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Maltida Oteng Mensah's birthday pictures on Instagram.

