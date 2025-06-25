Ghanaian TikToker Efya Dragon is facing heavy social media backlash after she was exposed for faking her viral assault video

The video, shared on June 20, 2025, showed the content creator assaulting a man in the streets for reportedly calling her a thief

On June 25, another video surfaced on social media that alleged that she had planned the incident with her supposed 'victim'

Ghanaian Tiktoker Efya Dragon is facing heavy social media backlash after she was exposed for faking a video assaulting a man who accused her of theft.

Efya Dragon faces backlash after a clip surfaced online showing her planning a viral video assaulting a man that accused her of theft. Photo source: @efyadragon

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared on TikTok on Friday, June 20, 2025, Efya Dragon was seen attacking the man whom she claimed had accused her of stealing from his brother.

The video showed her confronting the man on the streets as he embarked on a journey home after buying some items at a shop.

The former reality TV star strongly held the man's clothes and refused to allow him to leave even as he attempted to do so on numerous occasions.

The TikTok creator subsequently slapped the individual, resulting in an all-out exchange of blows between them on the streets.

Efya Dragon refused to be calmed down despite the man restraining himself and later explained that the man accused her of stealing several dollar notes and other items, including expensive laptops, from his brother while she dated him.

The TikTok video of Efya Dragon assaulting a man for accusing her of theft is below.

Efya Dragon exposed for ‘planning’ assault

In a video containing voice messages, seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, June 25, Efya Dragon and the man in the video were heard planning how the incident would occur.

She gave instructions to the gentleman about the scenario they would portray in the video and explained how they were supposed to act to make their skit look as real as possible.

Social media personality Efya Dragon is in hot water for reportedly faking her viral assault video. Photo source: @efyadragon

Source: TikTok

She also said the video would be the first episode of an expected series of videos with other scenarios building on the first incident.

The video has sparked backlash on social media as many Ghanaians expressed disappointment in the TikTok creator for engaging in such deception.

The Instagram video of Efya Dragon allegedly planning her assault is below.

Efya Dragon’s alleged deception sparks reactions

Social media users blasted Efya Dragon for her actions after she was exposed for seemingly faking her assault video.

miz_ophelia_slish said:

"Kwasia line sei…… Herh, so what happened to ‘a good name is better than riches’ nu???? Smh."

efia.b wrote:

"Efya wei y3 fonnn paaa🤦‍♀️"

ahnyna_gudkid commented:

"Na kyer3 s3 1st & 2nd episode no asi wei anaa 😂"

akosuakorantengmaa said:

"Eii, so what were they thinking? If the police arrest you, would you say it's a skit?"

sheila_xbill wrote:

"Like, seriously?"

Efya Dragon bounces back from illness

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya Dragon made a return to the public eye after suffering a serious illness.

In a video seen on social media, the young influencer hung out with Ghanaian musician D Cryme, looking healthy.

Efya Dragon became a topic of discussion a few months ago when she shared that she was battling serious issues.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh