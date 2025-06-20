In a trending video, TikToker Efya Dragon confronted a man who accused her of being involved in a theft case

The social media personality got into a physical altercation as she questioned him about the allegations

The incident triggered mixed reactions from many of Efya Dragon's followers, who shared their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Efya Dragon has courted attention following a recent clash with a man who accused her of theft on social media.

TikToker Efya Dragon confronts and assaults a man on the streets over his theft accusations. Photo source: @efyadragon

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by the social media personality on her official TikTok page, the former TV3 Date Rush reality show contestant was spotted confronting the man on the streets as he embarked on a journey home after buying some items at a shop.

Efya Dragon strongly held the man's clothes and refused to allow him to leave after he attempted to do so on numerous occasions. She also questioned him about the theft allegations as he stood there helplessly.

The confrontation soon turned physical as the angry TikToker slapped the individual, resulting in an all-out exchange of blows between them on the streets.

Despite the man's attempts to restrain himself and stop fighting, Efya Dragon continued to attack him, prompting a bystander to intervene and de-escalate the situation before it got worse.

The social media personality shared that she had visited the man's home on ten different occasions to confront him about the theft allegations, but was always informed that he was not around until she met him on the streets.

Social media personality Efya Dragon speaks about her health issues. Photo source: @efyadragon

Source: TikTok

Efya Dragon also warned the man against making further allegations against her on social media. The incident triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Man accuses Efya Dragon of theft

Efya Dragon's clash with the unidentified man comes days after he levelled some serious theft allegations against her in a video that went viral on social media.

The former Date Rush contestant received backlash on TikTok after the man alleged that she stole several dollar notes and items, including expensive laptops, from his brother, with whom she was having an affair.

According to the man, the alleged incident occurred when Efya Dragon visited his brother at his residence after he returned from abroad. He claimed that he and his brother had reported the alleged theft case at the police station.

He claimed that the social media personality had refused to respond to his brother's text messages and phone calls after numerous attempts to retrieve the alleged stolen money and items.

The video of Efya Dragon confronting and assaulting the man on the streets is below:

The video of the man accusing Efya Dragon of theft is below:

Efya Dragon's fight with man stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

The Rock of Africa commented:

"Baby, let me deal with him for you. He is a thief and a fraudster."

Empressohemaaes1 said:

"Aww, Efya, we don’t use this skin to fight, ooo, aww 🥺🥺🥺."

Gidifred Clothing commented:

"Why the guy dey hold gob3 anaa?😂😂😂."

Akyedeapa25 wrote:

"People born on Friday never disappoint, sister gye wo 2🤞."

Efya chills with D-Cryme after recovery

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Efya Dragon chilled with D-Cryme after recovering from a major health scare that almost left her paralysed.

The TikToker looked active and healthy as she and the veteran musician hung out beside a car on the streets, sparking many positive reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh