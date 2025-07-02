Kumawood actor Lil Win watched as his wife, Maame Serwaa, and his ex-wife, Sweet Pat, engaged in a conversation over video call

The memorable moment was captured on the same day Sweet Pat had an interview with Poleeno Multimedia about her new song, Take Your Lover

Many people were left in awe of the beautiful bond between the ladies, as they applauded Lil Win in the comments

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa and his ex-wife, Sweet Pat, have debunked the assertions of Ghanaians that they were not on good terms.

Maame Serwaa and Sweet Pat on video call

One TikToker known as Original KK in the video he shared on his page said that he was Sweet Pat's brother and doubled as her manager.

He called out critics who were of the view that the two ladies were not on good terms and urged them to watch the video for themselves.

The video was recorded on the same day Sweet Pat had her interview with renowned Ghanaian blogger Poleeno Multimedia, where she spoke about her new song, Take Your Lover, and other pressing matters.

In the video, Maame Serwaa, Lil Win's American-Ghanaian wife, was over the phone on a video call with budding musician Sweet Pat as they conversed and laughed.

Kumawood actor, Lil Win, stood there and watched with pride with a drink in his disposable cup as his ex-wife and wife laughed and conversed in the presence of others.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa and Sweet Pat's bond

In the comment section, many people hailed Sweet Pat for creating a beautiful bond with Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa.

Others also called out critics to let them be aware that there were no qualms between the two ladies, and they were living together as a happy family.

The opinions of Ghanaians regarding the relationship between Maame Serwaa and Sweet Pat are below:

sheisbless said:

"I can never do this am a jealous type 😅."

Syster Akos said:

"Patricia is a good girl. She's healed. That is why."

adiepenagladys4 said:

"Bro, it's not. Pretty Gold did not collect Lil Win from her that is why they have fun. She will not call Sandra."

ADOMBA SUCCESS♥️🙏💯 said:

"The way I'm jealous to share my man with someone hmmm 🥰🥰🥰."

Mimi’s wigs and bundles said:

"It’s nice but my anger issues won’t allow me to do this Aswear 🤣🤣."

Adom 1 said:

"Sweet Pat ankasa she has got a good heart🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏."

Lydia Ntow said:

"The whole thing is the children. So there is nothing wrong with these things. I, my kids and their stepmother, I am the one supporting the woman. We talk all the time."

Your Quinn 😍 said:

"Hmm this lady, Pat God bless you."

GIVER🔥 said:

"This is so beautiful. For loved ones to live peacefully 🥰🥰. Kudos to Lilwin 👏."

Sweet Pat speaks about Lil Win's marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Sweet Pat, ex-wife of popular Kumawood actor Lil Win, shared her thoughts on his decision to marry Maame Serwaa instead of actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio.

In a recent interview, Sweet Pat expressed her relief that Lil Win did not end up with Sandra, saying she felt at peace knowing Maame Serwaa became his wife.

She praised Maame Serwaa's positive energy and even credited her for helping Sweet Pat’s new song Take Your Lover go viral. Sweet Pat also opened up about her current single status, explaining that she's focusing on her personal growth and music career.

