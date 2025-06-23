Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, released a new song titled You Go Take Your Lover, which has been interpreted as a diss song at the actor's current wife, Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa, aka Ohemaa Pretty Gold, reacted to the diss song by recording a video dancing to it, stirring public debate over the meaning of her actions

Afriyie and Lil Win started dating before he became a star, and divorced in 2018 after they welcomed two children together

Ghanaian actor Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, subtly shaded his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, in a video dancing to a new song she released.

Lil Win’s first wife recently turned to music, with her new single titled We Go Take Your Lover making waves on social media.

The song appeared to portray a woman snatching a man from their current partner, which fans interpreted as a dig aimed at Maame Serwaa.

Following the song’s social media buzz, Maame Serwaa responded to Patricia Afriyie in a video that stirred interesting reactions on social media.

Lil Win’s ex-wife releases new song

Actor Lil Win’s ex-wife shared her first-ever single on social media as she attempts to build her showbiz career.

The single, You Go Take Your Lover, quickly went viral on social media as users speculated it was a diss song targeted at Maame Serwaa, Lil Win's current wife.

The Kumawood actor welcomed two children with Patricia Afriyie before their marriage collapsed in 2018.

The two started dating at a very young age, when Afriyie was in junior high school.

She said when she met Lil Win, he was an aspiring actor and a shoe salesman with no wealth to his name.

In a 2022 interview, she recounted some of the struggles she had with Lil Win when they first became a couple.

“We’ve been through a lot of hurdles since I met him. There were times we had to soak and drink gari before going to bed. People even tried to advise me against dating him, but I had hope that things will get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller,” she said.

Lil Win became a nationwide sensation during their marriage due to his performances in Kumawood, and Afriyie argued that things changed after he became wealthy.

She accused him of abusing her, eventually leading to their divorce.

Since her break-up with Lil Win, she has ventured into showbiz, first becoming an actress and now, a musician.

The YouTube video of her new song is below.

Lil Win’s wife shades ex’s new song

Following the release of You Go Take Your Lover, Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, responded to Patricia Afriyie.

She recorded a video dancing to the song, stirring mixed reactions on social media.

Some Ghanaians said her actions were a clear dig at Afriyie, while others claimed she was helping to promote the song.

Watch the Instagram video of Lil Win's ex-wife and current wife feuding below.

Lil Win releases Ibrahim Traore movie trailer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win released the new trailer to his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero.

Lil Win shared the trailer in a video on social media detailing the Traore character battling to keep his country safe from enemies both foreign and domestic.

Fans on social media praised the trailer and expressed optimism that the final movie would be a good one.

