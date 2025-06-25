A popular TikToker, Naya TV, has alleged that Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng and her friends always drive to Olisto restaurant for free food

She alleged that the owner of the restaurant, who is always part of Dulcie Boateng's gang, always hides in the restroom

Some social media users have commented on Naya TV's viral TikTok as she blasted the influencers online

Ghanaian TikToker Naya TV has brought to light allegations against popular Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng, suggesting that she has consistently avoided paying for meals at her friend Olivia’s Olisto restaurant.

In a candid TikTok video, Naya TV painted a vivid picture of the situation, claiming that Olivia, the owner of the establishment, often resorted to hiding in the bathroom whenever she noticed Dulcie parking her car outside.

TikToker allegedly accuses Dulcie Boateng of avoiding payment for food at Olivia's restaurant. Photo credit: @nayatv.

Source: Instagram

Olivia Ammady allegedly denies Dulcie Boateng free food

Naya stated that Olivia has issued a directive to her staff, particularly to a worker named Philip, to refrain from serving Dulcie Boateng complimentary food whenever she is not absent.

"Dulcie Boateng thinks she is very clever. Olivia has been telling others that Dulcie expects to dine for free. She even instructed her workers to keep an eye out for Dulcie’s car, coining the phrase ‘Olivia road clear’, a signal that Dulcie's presence meant Olivia needed to be on guard."

Photos of Oliva Ammady below:

TikToker blasts Duclie Boateng for demanding free food

Naya recounted a particular incident from May 2025 when Dulcie visited the restaurant while another popular baker, Ida, whom Olivia swindled, was baking new pastries for a new photoshoot to promote the restaurant. Upon seeing Dulcie, Olivia reportedly sprinted to the washroom to avoid confrontation.

She called on Dulcie and her circle to reconsider their actions, as they could ultimately jeopardise the success of Olivia's restaurant.

"If I were your friend and owned a restaurant, I wouldn’t expect you to come in every day asking for free food. You charge others for your services; it's just fair."

The TikTok video is below:

Dulcie Boateng slays in a stylish gown

Dulcie Boateng dazzled at the 2024 Women’s Choice Awards, donning a stylish red gown that showcased her elegance.

The renowned brand influencer, admired for her striking social media presence, captivated onlookers in a corseted dress that flowed beautifully against her silhouette.

Posing next to an immaculate white car, she completed her glamorous look with exquisite diamond earrings and chic, embellished pointed designer shoes, truly embodying the essence of a beauty goddess at the star-studded event.

The Instagram photos are below:

Olisto CEO refuses to pay a baker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ida, the CEO of NIS Cakes, who became popular after posting heartfelt videos in which she claimed that influencer Olivia had not paid her for her baking services.

She said that Olivia hired her for a video shoot and the Porials Pitch event, and refused to pay the service charge of GH₵7,950.

A blogger has promised her a month of free marketing, and an anonymous person has offered to give her GH₵ 5,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh