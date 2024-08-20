A budding entrepreneur, Sarah Lawson, resorted to social media to share her latest progress in her entrepreneurial journey.

She stated that after she had convent a house she purchased a mini-warehouse to expand her clothing business

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate the young business owner in the comments section

Ms Sarah Lawson, a young Ghanaian girl, who trades buying and selling clothes online, has embarked on a new beginning in her entrepreneurship journey.

In an exciting development, Sarah has taken a bold step towards expanding her Lawson's Apparel and Imports business.

Sarah Lawson a, young Ghanaian entrepreneur converts a new house into a warehouse to expand her online business. Photo credit: @sarah.law6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young entrepreneur, in a TikTok video post sighted by YEN.com.gh, stated that she was converting a house she recently acquired into a warehouse for her online business.

Ms Sarah Lawson indicated in the video that the warehouse was ready to take stock of some shipments she was expecting from China.

The overly excited lady showed documents of the house she acquired for the warehouse to her online community, in a bid to showcase the growth of her trade.

She also gave her followers an inside tour of her fully furnished warehouse, which was ready for use.

Aside from the house, Ms Sarah Lawson has also acquired a van for the smooth running of her import business.

"Everything set and Ready Awaiting My container to arrive from China to Ghana," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens tap into Sarah's blessings

Netizens who came across Sarah's video congratulated her wins while tapping into her blessing.

@darcskinn said:

"Saraaaaaaah la! I tap into this. You are a motivation!"

@NAA Ameley also said:

"Lord of Sarah locate me."

@Me commented:

"I watched this multiple time congratulations girlll this is a big win."

@Abena also commented:

"Awwn you are a indeed, a great woman I admire you a lot."

