The mother of young TikTok sensation Akua Antwiwaa has broken her silence on her daughter’s death.

In a phone interview with a TikTok creator, Akua Antwiwaa’s mother expressed her belief that her daughter’s death is only temporary.

She said her daughter would be reincarnated and return to this earth.

Young Tiktoker Akua Antwiwaa dies

Viral Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Akua Antwiwaa, tragically passed away this week, sparking mourning among fans on social media.

News of Antwiwaa’s death was first reported by several TikTok accounts on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The news stirred online debate, with many people refusing to accept it as true.

Many Ghanaians dreaded the reality of such a young talent being dead and expressed their hope it wasn’t true.

Early on Wednesday, June 25, Antwiwaa’s mother, who operated her TikTok account with over 200,000 followers, confirmed the dreaded news.

"I am sorry to announce the sudden death😭😭😭of my lovely daughter Antwiwaa.💔💔💔May you rest in perfect peace😭😭😭😭." she wrote.

Akua Antwiwaa was a TikTok sensation whose viral videos showed her looking cheerful as she either showcased her dance moves or ate at a salon without any help from her mother.

The TikTok video announcing Antwiwaa’s death is below.

Antwiwaa’s mother breaks silence on her death

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, June 25, TikTok creator The Nation Blogger held a phone conversation with Akua Antwiwaa’s mother.

The creator, who was a huge fan of Antwiwaa and close to the family, was inconsolable as she spoke with the bereaved mum.

Despite her own grief, Antwiwaa’s mother found strength to console the blogger.

"My daughter would be reincarnated; she would be born again. She will come for everyone to bear witness that Antwiwaa has been born again. So there is no need for tears; she will come back. Everything will be fine," Antwiwaa's mother said.

The TikTok video of Antwiwaa’s mother speaking is below.

Ghanaians react to Antwiwaa’s mother’s interview

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions to the interview of Antwiwaa’s mother and TikToker The Nation Blogger.

Adomnhyira said:

"So the mother was rather consoling Nation, eiii. This world hmmm"

Liza wrote:

"Hmmm awww Antwiwaa 😭💔😭💔the way I like this girl errr"

Ohemaa❤️ commented:

"The mum is strong paa"

Last video of Akua Antwiwaa breaks hearts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced video of Akua Asantewaa stirred emotions on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok, showed the three-year-old about to enjoy a meal.

She looked extremely focused as she peeled the shells off some boiled eggs which she was preparing to eat with rice with sauce.

