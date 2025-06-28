Miracle Adoma, the wife of seasoned journalist Kofi Adoma, displayed a royal dance during the funeral rites of the late Madam Dora Okyere Akosah

Madam Dora was the mother-in-law of the sister of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, and the ceremony was held on June 27, 2025

Many people were left in awe of Mrs Adoma's royal dance moves, as they hailed her in the comment section

Miracle Adoma, the wife of celebrated journalist Kofi Adoma, attended the funeral rites of the late Madam Dora Okyere Akosah, who was the mother-in-law of the sister of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Miracle Adoma's royal dance at the funeral

Mrs Adoma, who goes by the royal name, Nana Truba Benkumhene, made a bold appearance at the funeral rites of the late Madam Dora, which were held on June 27, 2025.

The funeral was attended by Ibrahim Mahama, President John Dramani Mahama, and their brothers, as well as dignitaries and sympathisers.

In the video trending on social media, Nana Truba arrived with her royal entourage and was welcomed by adowa dancers.

Amid the playing of drums, she displayed her royal dance with a serious facial expression as she communicated with the adowa dancers through the royal dance.

As the adowa dancers ushered Nan Truba to her seat amid dancing and drumming, some members of her royal entourage were seen hailing her by putting two fingers in the air and pointing towards her.

Nana Truba's royal dance at the funeral rites

Nana Truba's arrival at the funeral rites

Reactions to Miracle Adoma's royal dance

Nana Truba's dance moves touched many Ghanaians and people on social media, such that they thronged the comment section to hail her.

Other social media users could not help but give her names such as Woman King, Piaw Nana, among other royal names.

Others also talked about her royal attire for the funeral, complimenting how royal and beautiful she looked in the traditional funeral cloth and royal ensembles.

The reactions of social media users to the royal dance moves Mrs Adoma, aka Nana Truba, displayed at Madam Dora's funeral rites are below:

Asana Mahama said:

"Woman king ✌."

Ernest Atongo said:

"Mother of all."

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu said:

"Piawooo. Nana God bless you."

Chocolate USA clothing/cos said:

"Beautiful Queen mother."

Queen lovemore said:

"Proud of you The Woman King."

Linda said:

"Wow, I am proud of you Nana."

Kofi Adoma sleeps on his wife Miracle’s chest

YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma, wife of renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, shared a touching glimpse of her husband's recovery journey.

In a heartfelt video posted to her social media pages, Miracle was seen singing praises to God while Kofi Adoma rested gently on her chest, visibly at peace.

The video struck a chord with many online, who praised the couple’s unbreakable bond. Others commended Miracle for her unwavering support as her husband continues to recover from a recent eye injury.

