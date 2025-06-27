Ibrahim Mahama has won many people over after a video of his interaction with his sister went viral on social media

The incident took place when he showed up to support his sister, who had lost her mother-in-law

Netizens who took to the comments of the video have showered praises on the businessman for his humility

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama is trending after a video of his interaction with his sister went viral.

It all took place when the business mogul attended the burial service of his sister Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah, on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama bonds with his sister, Hawa Mahama, at a funeral. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain, showed the moment his sister was seen interacting with some mourners after the event, who came to support him.

The video then showed the adorable moment she held the hand of her brother, who was busily having a chat with some individuals.

After a while, Hawa Mahama Agyemang was heard telling her brother to sit in the car and leave.

Ibrahim Mahama, however, responded, saying he would be dropping off his wife at an event.

The philanthropist then took his seat in his black Mercedes-Benz S-Class, was handed his keys, and drove away from the venue.

Notable individuals who attended the funeral service included First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama, Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and his wife, Vera George, and the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

Ibrahim Mahama scolds mourner

Ibrahim Mahama caused a stir at the event after his exchange with an unidentified man surfaced on the internet.

It happened as Ibrahim Mahama and his associate made their way into the church, only for the man, who stood outside the church building, to try and greet him.

Ibrahim not only refused to shake the hand of the man but also questioned him for leaving the church building to wait for him outside.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim's and his sister's rapport

Social media users who reacted to the video of Ibrahim Mahama's interaction with his sister have shared their views, with many praising them for the adorable bond they share.

user9607398332249 stated:

"In this life... Please try your best to make money."

MAHN DEM opined:

"Without Appiah Stadium, the family is not up to par".

his_proxy claimed:

"This family likes asking ‘how are you’ or ‘ete s3n’. Well-cultured."

dreamocean stated:

"Appiah Stadium didn't get the itinerary for this event."

Hefty Thoughts:

"She is a married woman, so definitely, she bears the surname of her husband."

Kophy_Darah stated:

"Appiah Stadium's flight from Kumasi to Accra was changed on the funeral day. The case is still in court with African World Airlines."

Ibrahim Mahama pays for surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama was the individual who paid the medical bills of Suzzy Pinamang, the Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School, to undergo immediate surgery.

The brother of the 16-year-old student confirmed that the philanthropist offered to help after learning of Suzzy's condition.

Suzzy's surgery has now been successfully completed after a video of her walking with support went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh