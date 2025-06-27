The First Lady is trending for all the right reasons after she was spotted at a funeral service

The adorable video showed the moment she left her vehicle to embrace and have a chat with a familiar face she knew too well

Social media users who took to the comments of the video have showered praises on the First Lady for her humility

Ghana's First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has earned the admiration of many netizens after a video of her surfaced online.

This happened when she attended the funeral service on Friday, June 27.

A video, which is making the rounds, showed the moment the First Lady was about to enter her car when she noticed someone she knew, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, the sister of President John Mahama.

She quickly went over and gave her a warm embrace, not minding the fact that her act had caught the attention of many people.

Hawa Mahama Agyemang, moved by the humility exhibited by the First Lady, was heard expressing her gratitude for honouring her by attending the event.

The First Lady was also seen having a hearty moment with other attendees, after which she informed them that she was taking her leave and would meet them again.

Brothers of Mahama attend event

The elder brothers of President John Dramani Mahama also made a rare appearance as they also showed up at the event to commiserate with their sister and her late mother-in-law's family

Alfred and Peter Mahama were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the attendees of the funeral service, including the deceased's family members and traditional leaders, after they arrived at the venue.

The duo was spotted chatting with Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe before sitting and observing the funeral rites.

Ibrahim scolds a mourner in public

Ibrahim Mahama caused a stir at the event after his exchange with an unidentified man surfaced on the internet.

It happened as Ibrahim Mahama and his associate made their way into the church when a man who stood outside the church building tried to greet them.

Ibrahim, however, questioned the man for leaving the church building to wait for him outside.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim's incident at the burial service

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video were left in awe over the level of humility exhibited by the First Lady.

Yaw Dwarkwaa:

"Humility runs in the family."

User9607398332249 stated:

"Obaatanpa."

His_proxy claimed:

"This family likes asking ‘how are you’ or ‘ete s3n’. Well cultured."

Dreamocean stated:

"Appiah Stadium missed the itinerary for this event."

Hefty Thoughts:

"She is a married woman, so she definitely bears the surname of her husband."

Kophy_Darah stated:

"Appiah Stadium's flight from Kumasi to Accra was changed on the funeral day. The case is still in court with African World Airline."

Ibrahim Mahama chides Appiah Stadium

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Mahama got tongues wagging after an incident involving him occurred at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

It all ensued during the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra with Sir Sam Jonah on June 2, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahanma issued a warning to Appiah Stadium, who lamented being ignored by business mogul Sir Sam Jonah.

