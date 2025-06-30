Gifty Anti turned heads in Maryland as she arrived at the Makola International Market driving a Tesla Cybertruck Beast worth $100,000

The media personality was dressed casually to enter the LIMS African Restaurant, leading many Ghanaians to praise her 'rich auntie' vibes

The Standpoint host travelled to the United States to host an event forming part of activities to celebrate the 17th anniversary of her popular show

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti grabbed attention on a recent outing as she was spotted behind the wheel of a Cybertruck Beast.

The veteran on-air star drove the $100,000 Tesla supercar on a trip to the Lims African restaurant at the Makola International Market in Hagersfield, Maryland.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, Anti stepped out of the car, gave a thumbs up to her videographer, and entered the shop.

The Cybertruck Beast is one of Tesla Inc's high-performing vehicles with 845 horsepower and boasts the ability to go 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Ghanaians praised the Gifty Anti for her choice of vehicle, with many hailing her for enjoying life to the fullest and expressing a wish to be in her shoes.

The Instagram video of her arrival in the Cybertruck Beast is below.

Gifty Anti embarks on US tour

The veteran Ghanaian media personality travelled to the US on an international tour to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her television programme The Standpoint, now known as TSP.

Gifty Anti planned two major events as part of her celebrations, one to be held in the USA and a second event in the United Kingdom.

The first event occurred at the LIMS African Restaurant in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The show, named OGA (Oheneyere Gifty Anti) Invades Maryland, Virginia & Washington, consisted of a book signing, African food shopping at the Makola International Market, and an opportunity to meet with fans.

Anti's second event has been scheduled for Friday, July 11.

The Standpoint, hosted by the former GTV anchor, was started by her to empower women and help tell their stories in a male-dominated media environment.

Gifty Anti’s Instagram post with details about the Standpoint’s 17th anniversary is below.

Ghanaians react to Gifty Anti’s new Cybertruck

Social media users shared varying reactions to the video of Gifty Anti stepping out in a Cybertruck Beast.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

lydiaforson said:

"Eish!!"

khita_salads wrote:

"Mummy dey enjoy paa! Next trip I'm going to be your luggage 😂"

nhyiravictoryroyal commented:

"Mama are you coming to Ghana any time soon?"

anitamawunyo said:

"Swaggalicious O.G.A. Yo, you say wetin. My Mama dis ooo🔥🔥❤️"

justalbi24 wrote:

"No words, no sound…..just Her ! Dasoooor 🙌😍👏"

nanaop_gh commented:

"Rich auntie vibes"

carlos_cournooh said:

"Big mama with the heaaaat"

