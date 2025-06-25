Television show host Delay turned heads online after sharing pictures to mark her 43rd birthday, which fell on June 24, 2025

She rocked a pink corseted gown that accentuated her fine curves, and the gown was hand-beaded with pink sparkling beads

Many social media users wished Delay a happy birthday, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked in her outfit

Seasoned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, turned many heads online when she shared beautiful pictures to commemorate her 43rd birthday.

Delay slays in a stylish outfit to mark her 43rd birthday on June 24, 2025. Image Credit: @delayghana

Delay's 43rd brithday

Delay shared photos on Instagram to commemorate her birthday, which she celebrated on June 24, 2025, despite making the birthday post the day after.

In the caption of the social media post, she expressed excitement in turning a year older as she added three emojis to explain her excitement.

In the short message she wrote in the caption, she eulogised and praised herself by referring to herself by a number of self-professed nicknames.

"+1 Today😘🥰😍Long Live The Queen Of Shade 👸🏻 Ruler Of Sass And Sophistication! "

The host of The Delay Show bragged about looking gorgeous even at 43 and for being a successful business mogul.

"1000 Years No Puncture!!!"

As part of her birthday post, Delay shared beautiful pictures of herself slaying in a pink corseted gown that accentuated her fine curves.

Birthday wishes pour in for Delay

Musician Sista Afia, seasoned TV and radio presenter Akumaa Mama Zimbi, actress Juliet Ibrahim and several other Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comments section to celebrate Delay.

They wished her a happy birthday, wrote lovely birthday wishes and showered her with God's blessings as she turned a year older. The lovely birthday messages people left in the comment section of Delay's birthday post are below:

sista.afia said:

"Happy birthday Original Delay 🎂❤️."

akumaamamazimbi said:

"Happy New Age More Greatness Delay."

official_dacoster said:

"The biggest Man 🎉❤️."

julietibrahim said:

"Happy birthday hun."

iammzgee said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎊🎉🎈 ma’am! More blessings 😘."

foodbankgh said:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Aya Woman❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you."

osei__felicia said:

"HurrrAYYYYYYYYYYYY❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a wonderful personality ❤️❤️😍😍."

coos_n_clicks said:

"So gorgeous 😍 Happy birthday 🎂....love the dress."

lernylomotey said:

"😃 No puncture! I like that. Happy birthday, Leader of the Pack! Enjoy the bliss of your new year."

Delay dazzles in white outfits as she celebrates turning 43 on June 24, 2025. Image Credit: delayghana

Delay vows to adopt 11-year-old Ashaiman girl

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that television host Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, promised to adopt an 11-year-old girl from Ashaiman after hearing her emotional story.

During a community outreach event in the region of Ghana, the media personality met the young girl, one of four siblings being raised by their single mother following the death of their father.

Moved by the girl’s strength and ambition to become a military officer, Delay offered her support and pledged to take her under her wing. A video capturing the heartfelt moment went viral online, drawing widespread praise for Delay’s compassion and generosity.

