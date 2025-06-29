Nana Akosua, a Ghanaian TikToker, told her father about her interest in marrying Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

She shared a screen-recorded conversation she had with her father and his voice note of his advice

Many people in the comment section laughed hard at the advice her father gave her in the voice note

Nana Akosua, a Ghanaian TikToker, has shared her father’s reaction after she expressed interest in marrying Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of the Asantehene.

Ghanaian lady expresses interest in Otumfuo's son

In the TIkTok video, Akosua shared a screen-recorded conversation she had with her father about wanting to marry Otumfuo's son, Oheneba.

The conversation started when she sent pictures of Oheneba to her father, whose contact she had saved as LOML, meaning "Love of My Life."

"He's the one I want to marry ❤️. What do you think about it: You see, he's very handsome and gentle?" she wrote to her father.

In the short voice note Akosua's father sent to her, he started his message by quoting a verse from the Bible. The Bible verse was Matthew 6:33.

"The only thing I can tell you is to seek ye the Kingdom of Heaven first and all things will be added unto you," Akosua's father said.

Akosua's father then urged her to focus on her academics and that if she did, all other things she ever wanted in life would follow, in a way to urge her to refrain from being Otumfuo's son's admirer.

"Study hard. Study hard and all things will be added unto you," said.

Reactions to Otumfuo's son's admirer

The comment section was filled with laughter as people could not hold back from filling their messages with several laughing emojis.

The fact that Akosua's father quoted a Bible message while advising her was the main highlight of people's reaction.

The reactions of social media users to Nana Akosua's TikTok video are below:

Soosweet Annan said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣... tell him you seeking Asante Kingdom. It's also a kingdom."

Mawu_nyo💕♥️♥️ said:

"Father's ernnn everything is about learning and God😂😭eiii."

Nana Kwesi Appiah said:

"It seems you dad believes it's easier to go to heaven than to marry the guy.😂😂😂😂."

Affordable Gifts In Accra said:

"😂😂😂😂😂Osee study hard and all things will be added up to you 😂😂😂."

Akuah Acheampoma said:

"At this point your Dad believes that going to heaven is easier than marrying the prince 😂😂."

Otumfuo’s Son Oheneba dances at DPS Ghana Prom

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, son of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stole the spotlight at DPS International Ghana’s 2025 Prom and Leavers Dinner.

A heartwarming video captured the young royal displaying visible shyness as he danced alongside his classmates during the memorable occasion.

Despite his modest demeanour, Nana Kwame's peers cheered him on, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere as he joined in the fun at the school event

Source: YEN.com.gh