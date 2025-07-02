After rumours of socialite and curvy model Hajia Bintu becoming a baby mama surfaced online, American-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has shared his views

He took to his social media account to congratulate Hajia Bintu and to advise her on allegedly welcoming her first child

Many people took to the comment section to share their views on Twene Jonas' take in the trending video

American-based Ghanaian Social commentator Twene Jonas has weighed in on rumours surrounding Hajia Bintu giving birth and now having a baby daddy.

Twene speaks on Hajia Bintu's childbirth rumours

In a video shared on his social media pages, Twene Jonas noted that he had heard about Hajia Bintu allegedly giving birth recently and was now a baby mama.

In the video, he congratulated and advised her to nurture the child in the right way. He advised her to give the child a good education to enable them to become a doctor or engineer once they grow up.

"Do not teach your child to become an ashawo. The rumours say that the child is a boy, so it is good. The reason is that for a boy, he would grow up and find a job to do."

Explaining why it was good that the curvy model allegedly gave birth to a boy, Twene Jonas noted that if he grows up and ends up getting a lady pregnant, he will go the extra mile and find a job to provide for his family and foot the bills.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Twene Jonas congratulated Hajia Bintu and advised her on how to take the mantle of parenting, especially since it is alleged that the father is not in the picture.

Twene Jonas further stated that the truth would always defeat the lies, and concluded his message with his signature phrase, the system is working 24/7.

"Warm Up! Well let me wish Hajia Bintu Congratulations and advise her on her newly fatherless baby. The truth will always defeat lies 👍🏾 Glass Nkoaa 🔥 Hw3 Fomm🥰 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 We run the city 🏙️."

Reactions to Twene's advice to Hajia Bintu

The reactions of social media users to the trending news about Hajia Bintu allegedly welcoming a baby are below:

maddzkaiyao9n said:

"You’re still going to get criticised, so you might as well do whatever you want 💫 🔥😈💞."

queensloc_tinashie said:

"Ahhhhhh this guy kraaa what's your problem, you that u dey wait for JM's daughter mm forever waiting but when should we start congratulating you jor 😂😂😂."

bla_kobe said:

"Man u get Starlink network for Ghana u dey get ur gist."

Wise reacts to Hajia Bintu's childbirth rumours

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu, known in real life as Naomi Asiamah, is at the centre of rumours claiming she had given birth.

Social media has been buzzing with claims that music executive and wealthy businessman Ova Wise may be the father of her child, following reports of a past relationship between the two.

For the first time, Ova Wise reacted to the rumours with a cryptic post on social media. Though he did not mention names or confirm anything, the message has stirred even more talk online. Fans are still trying to figure out what his post meant, as the rumours continue to spread.

