The trial of the former ANIF boss, Baltasar Engonga, has begun, and details have surfaced on social media

According to reports, Mr Engonga could face over 18 years in prison and could be fined 910 million CFA francs (approx. GH¢16,895,760.70)

Many people have taken to social media to share their views on the case, as others speak on the sentence and fine

The trial of the ex-director-general of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, has begun after his videos with other women took over the internet amid accusations of embezzling public funds.

Baltasar Engonga's trial begins

According to reports, Baltasar has been detained at Black Beach Prison since September 2024, as he stands accused of embezzling public funds alongside several former senior officials.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Engonga masterminded a complex scheme to divert state funds for personal gain during his tenure as head of the Directorate General of Insurance and Reinsurance (DGAR) from 2015 to 2020.

Reports indicate that the state was seeking a combined prison sentence of more than 18 years: 8 years for embezzlement, 4 years and 5 months for illicit enrichment, and 6 years and 1 day for abuse of office. Additionally, a fine of over 910 million CFA francs (approx. GH¢16,895,760.70) has been proposed, along with a ban on holding public office for the length of his sentence.

Engonga is one of seven former high-ranking officials on trial. Others include Carmelo Julio Matogo Ndong, Ireneo Mangue Monsuy Afana, and Florentina Iganga Iñandji, all accused of being part of a broader network involved in the misappropriation of state funds.

The trial began Monday, June 30, 2025, and is set to last three days. Defence attorneys have dismissed the charges as politically motivated and questioned the strength of the prosecution’s evidence.

According to sources, a verdict is expected in the coming days.

