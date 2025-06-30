Singaporean investor, Toh You Kang, has filed a lawsuit against NDC's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore

A Singaporean investor, Toh You Kang, has reportedly filed a lawsuit at the Human Rights Court against the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

According to the Singaporean investor, Mr. Moore allegedly misled him into donating $1.5 million to the NDC during the 2024 election campaign.

The money, Toh You Kang alleges, was channelled through the NDC's regional chairman to support the party's 24-hour economy policy with campaign materials.

The investor alleges Mr. Moore convinced him that the donation was a strategic move to enter Ghana's electricity cable market.

He further alleged that Mr. Moore used President John Mahama's name to earn his trust.

Key allegations made against NDC's Regional Chairman

Fraudulent inducement of over $800,000 under the guise of securing supply contracts with ECG.

Coercion to contribute $1.5 million worth of political merchandise to the NDC’s 2024 campaign.

Invitation to Ghana under false pretences, followed by kidnapping, assault, and extortion for an alleged $3 million.

Political manipulation of the police leading to unlawful detention and denial of legal counsel.

Circulation of humiliating images to extort $5 million from the applicant’s family.

Toh You Kang is consequently demanding GH¢20 million in damages and a refund of $500,000 for an ECG contract that never materialised.

Prof Asare demands investigations into Singaporean's allegations

Reacting to this, US-based Ghanaian law professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has called for immediate investigations into the allegations levelled against the NDC's Greater Accra Regional Chairman by the Singaporean investor.

In a statement published on Facebook on Monday, June 30, 2025, Prof Asare, popularly known as Prof Kwaku Azar, appealed to the state's anti-graft agencies, the Electoral Commission, the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, and Trade, and the Parliament of Ghana to look into the matter.

"This is not just about an individual. It is about the credibility of our institutions. Silence or inaction would embolden abuse, erode investor trust, and stain the democratic image of the Republic," portions of Prof Kwaku Azar's Facebook post read.

Read the Facebook post below:

The US-based law professor provided a list of reasons why the government must investigate the allegations against Mr. Moore.

Below is the list of reasons Prof Asare listed while deeming the investigations as necessary:

Rule of Law and Political Integrity : A senior political figure has been accused of weaponising his office and security connections to defraud and abuse a foreign national.

: A senior political figure has been accused of weaponising his office and security connections to defraud and abuse a foreign national. Investor Confidence and International Reputation: Ghana cannot attract credible foreign investment if investors fear extortion, abuse, and arbitrary detention.

Ghana cannot attract credible foreign investment if investors fear extortion, abuse, and arbitrary detention. Possible State Capture and Procurement Fraud: References to fictitious ECG contracts and 10% kickbacks raise red flags of deep-seated procurement corruption.

References to fictitious ECG contracts and 10% kickbacks raise red flags of deep-seated procurement corruption. Human Rights Obligations: The allegations, if true, constitute severe breaches of constitutional rights and international treaties to which Ghana is a party.

The allegations, if true, constitute severe breaches of constitutional rights and international treaties to which Ghana is a party. Possible Violation of Election Financing Laws: The alleged $1.5 million in campaign support provided by a foreign national may constitute a breach of Ghana’s electoral laws, which prohibit foreign contributions to political parties. If confirmed, this undermines electoral integrity and may require enforcement action.

