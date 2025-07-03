Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has many people admiring her dedication and passion to become a lawyer someday

In a lovely video, Aba Dope shared a vidoe of Serwaa studying her law school materials as Aba hailed her

Many people could not help but admire the bond between Serwaa and Aba, while others talked about Serwaa's dedication to law school

Media personality Serwaa Amihere left many people in awe when actress and media personality Aba Dope shared a video of the former studying for law school.

Aba Dope hails Serwaa Amihere

Aba on TikTok shared a lovely video of Serwaa Amihere passionately studying for law school in the comfort of her home.

In the video, Aba Dope, the owner of Food Gist restaurant, was full of praise as she cheered on Miss Amihere while studying hard for law school.

While hailing the seasoned broadcaster, Aba Dope referred to Serwaa as Kitea, the name of the furniture and home decor company for which she was the brand ambassador r of.

This got Serwaa laughing hard as she looked into her law school handouts. Serwaa even laughed harder when Aba hailed her as her one and only lawyer.

"Kitea. Kitea is what kills me ooo. Lawyer one," Aba Dope said.

In the video, Serwaa flaunted her natural beauty. She wore no makeup but rather covered her hair with a beautiful silk scarf. She sat behind her desk as Aba took a video of her while she studied her law school materials.

Reactions to Aba Dope and Serwaa's video

Many people took to the comment section to express their admiration for the bond between Aba Dope and Serwaa Amihere..

Others, seeing Serwaa with her handouts from law school, touched their hearts. They spoke about their admiration for her dedication and passion for becoming a lawyer someday.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the video of Serwaa Amihere studying her handouts from law school are below:

McCommey said:

"Meaning Serwaa Amihere is reading Law ooo. You will only understand what I am saying if you know the logo on that red book."

STAINLESS_MIRA95👮 said:

"She resembles Serwaa Amihere."

obaayaa Lartebea said:

"Serwaa and her laugh, ABA and her voice so nice 🥰."

Frimponmaa said:

"Aww she has said it before that she will soon be done studying law."

kennyfrank❤🍒 said:

"I came up your restaurant to try your kenkey and sauce and I must say, it was very delicious."

Adwoa Loud praises Serwaa Amihere

YEN.com.gh reported that former EIB Network presenter Adwoa Loud shared an emotional story about how her colleague Serwaa Amihere supported her during a tough time.

Speaking at a women’s health conference, Adwoa said that Serwaa covered the full cost of her first surgery while she was battling an illness and struggling financially. She expressed deep gratitude for Serwaa’s kindness and generosity during that difficult period.

The touching story moved many online, with fans flooding the comments to praise Serwaa Amihere and pray for blessings in her life.

