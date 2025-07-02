PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cina Soul slays in stylish outfits for her new photoshoot.

Source: Instagram

Big Akwes has apologised to female singer Cina Soul after making threats during a live TV interview

The Kumawood actor claimed that he didn't mean to harm after Ghanaians bashed him on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Big Akwes's apology video that Bryt TV posted on their official pages

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Big Akwes has publicly apologised to singer Cina Soul following a controversial appearance on Bryt TV that ignited widespread outrage.

This incident occurred during a live segment of the entertainment show where Big Akwes participated in a game titled "Kiss, Marry, Terminate", a popular choice-based game that often leads to humorous yet provocative responses.

Big Akwes reaches out with apology to Cina Soul following on-air threat.

Source: Facebook

Big Akwes threatens Cina Soul on live TV

When given the option to choose between actress Vivian Jill and singer Cina Soul, Big Akwes declared that he would marry Vivian Jill.

However, the conversation took a new turn when he stated in graphic detail that he would "harm" Cina Soul."

He elaborated on this dark comment by suggesting he would summon her using a magic mirror, stab her, and drink her blood, remarks that left viewers horrified and deeply unsettled.

The X video is below:

Cina Soul reports Big Akwes to Police

On July 1, 2025, Cina Soul responded to the alarming comments via social media, expressing that she felt threatened by Big Akwes' words.

In her post, she tagged the Ghana Police Service and the Minister of Communication, urging them to investigate the matter due to the serious nature of the statements made against her.

Her reaction quickly gained traction online, as numerous users condemned both Big Akwes and Bryt TV for allowing such violent language to be aired without intervention.

"I’m deeply unsettled by this. I initially chose not to respond to earlier comments because I do not wish to be associated with this individual, but at this point, I feel genuinely threatened."

"@samgeorgegh @mocghana. I may not know the proper channels to report this, but it's critical we take a firm stance against this kind of dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on our TV and radio platforms. We must not normalise hate."

Cina Soul slays in stylish outfits.

Source: Instagram

Big Akwes apologies to Cina Soul

In light of the public backlash, Bryt TV invited Big Akwes back for a follow-up segment to address the controversy.

During this appearance, he sought to explain his intentions, claiming that his comments were meant purely for entertainment.

"My intention was never to hurt her; this was only for fun. I'm really sorry for what I said; I found out that it terrified her mother. Please don't let this break your heart, Mummy. I didn't mean for my comments to give you the impression that I would hurt Cina Soul. I really regret if my remarks made Cina Soul, her family, close friends, or anybody else associated with her feel anxious. I don't intend to harm her in any way."

The Instagram video is below:

Big Akwes rocks a toupee

Big Akwes has astonished many Ghanaians with a fresh look after visiting a barbershop and opting for a toupee to cover his bald patch and receding hairline.

A video shared on TikTok showcased his transformed appearance, presenting him with a voluminous hairline that made him appear considerably younger.

The transformation quickly gained traction on social media, eliciting a flood of reactions. Many users expressed their surprise and even humorously suggested that the clip could have been digitally manipulated, highlighting the dramatic change in his appearance.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Cina Soul slays in a skimpy outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artist Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, better known by her stage as Cina Soul, who attended an event wearing a crop top and a thigh-high short shirt.

The 28-year-old captivated her admirers and style icons with her attire and hairdo during her album listening.

Some social media users have criticised Cina Soul for showing too much skin at the star-studded event.

