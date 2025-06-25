Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso wore two stylish gowns for her birthday shoot

The fashionista female celebrity, popularly called Delay, looked exquisite in the custom-made gowns

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse and Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng have commented on Delay's photos

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, turned a year older on June 25, 2025.

The chief executive officer of Delay Food looked gorgeous in a floor-sweeping gown by award-winning Ghanaian male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah for her birthday shoot.

TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso looks gorgeous in a black gown for her 43rd birthday shoot. Photo credit: @delayghana.

TV host Delay snatched her waist in a black turtleneck corseted gown that flaunted her perfect silhouette.

The style influencer looked a decade younger with her flawless makeup with gold glittering eyeshadow, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

The host of the popular Delay Show wore a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle that she styled to her back to draw attention to her figure.

Quophi Akotuah used beautiful gold floral appliqué to separate her midriff from her waistline to differentiate this look from his previous designs.

TV host Delay models in a daring gown

Ghanaian media personality Delay has stepped up her fashion sense for her forty-third birthday photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the photos below:

TV host slays in a pink lace gown

TV host Delay made a bold fashion statement with her breathtaking sleeveless gown for her birthday shoot.

The outspoken media personality, who has made presenting in the local dialect a common practice in Ghan,a flaunted her voluptuous figure in pink gown designed with an expensive glittering fabric.

Ghanaian fashion designer Thelma Tayo did an incredible job blending different accessories and fabrics to create a masterpiece.

Check out the photos below:

TV host Delay opens up about her humble beginnings

TV anchor Delay spoke candidly about her difficult upbringing and the incredible journey that led her from destitution to the head of a thriving food business in a poignant article.

"It seems like yesterday that I was unable to purchase a satisfying lunch. Delay Foods, the tiny food company I founded, now offers ten delectable varieties! And we're only getting started.

"I didn't know what I wanted to accomplish with my life and had nowhere to live." As I sit here today, I wonder what I did wrong for God to show me such mercy. Keep going for your goals. There will be assistance soon."

TV host Delay rocks a stylish Kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who looked regal in a kente gown for her most recent photoshoot.

The TV host Delay inspired boss ladies by accessorising her stylish look with unique jewellery to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's lovely photos on Instagram

