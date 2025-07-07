Agradaa's brother, One Gig, has detailed his recent interaction with his sister during his recent visit to prison

The embattled televangelist's brother also addressed the ongoing issues between him and his family

Agradaa's brother, One Gig's remarks about his meeting with Agradaa in prison triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, or Agradaa's brother, One Gig, has opened up about his recent interaction with his sister amid their ongoing family drama.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the embattled televangelist held a TikTok Live session to speak after his mother urged him to apologise to his brother-in-law Angel Asiamah for allegedly locking him out of his residence.

One Gig denied the allegations against him, stating that he had rarely encountered Agradaa and her husband before her sentencing on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

He noted that he only saw the televangelist and her husband when he went to court to support her during her hearings.

One Gig also called on Angel Asiamah and his parents to avoid creating lies about him in the media, and rather join him in becoming a united front to offer massive support to Agradaa as she serves her jail sentence in prison.

One Gig recounts prison meeting with sister

One Gig shared that Agradaa questioned him about the rumours concerning Angel Asiamah when he went to the Nsawam prison to visit her following her 15-year sentencing.

According to him, his sister said she had heard the rumours about him locking her residence, the church building, and her TV station on social media while she was in prison.

He noted that Agradaa warned him against visiting her home and the TV station's premises to avoid more accusations against him. He said his sister urged him to leave her entire property in her husband's hands while she remained in prison.

One Gig stated that he received calls from people inquiring about the alleged situation between him and Angel Asiamah and that his sister warned them against bringing their issues on social media.

Agradaa's brother allegedly kicks Angel Asiamah out

Agradaa's brother, One Gig's remarks come after rumours emerged on Thursday, July 3, 2025, that he had taken possession of her house and locked his brother-in-law out of the premises hours after his sister was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The televangelist's brother was also alleged to have visited his embattled sister's TV station premises and terminated the contracts of the staff.

The video of One Gig, recounting his meeting with his Agradaa in prison, is below:

One Gig's remarks about meeting stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user4615045361718 commented:

"That guy, Asiamah is not a good person. That is why he didn’t advise Agradaa for once."

celebritybeautyclinic said:

"Woman Gaddafi. So she has a phone in her cell. I'll go and collect it. I'll make sure the courts collect the phone if this family cannot keep quiet. If this family in Ghana belongs to you, I'll see to it. 😂😂😂 Just kidding."

Peace wrote:

"Asiamah too, why? Their next-door neighbour said, 1 gig never came to that house."

