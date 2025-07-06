Agradaa's mother commented on her son's actions against Angel Asiamah after the evangelist was jailed

The elderly woman called on his son to repent and apologise to Angel Asiamah for his untoward action

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

The mother of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah has commented on her son’s actions after her daughter was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, is the founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry. She was sentenced on Thursday, July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit court.

Agradaa’s mother condemns her son for locking up his sister's house after he was jailed. Photo credit: Todays TV

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Agradaa’s mother was present in church on the first Sunday after her daughter was convicted.

After she was jailed on Thursday, Agradaa’s brother kicked out his brother-in-law, Angel Asiamah, from their matrimonial home.

Agradaa’s mother said her son was wrong for doing that since it was against the customs and traditions of her tribe.

“I am hurt by what my son, One Gig, has done. We are not such people in our family. Kwame Asiamah, my son-in-law has a very good heart. He is no one we should take for granted in our family at all.”

“Even though it has not been long since he became a part of our family, he does not look like a bad person. He has not shown a behaviour for him to be considered a bad person,” she added.

Agradaa’s mother wondered where One Gig expected his brother-in-law to go after he locked up his home.

“Immediately, Agradaa was imprisoned on Thursday, then you go and tell her husband to leave the house. Where do you want him to go? One gig must repent from his sinful act and come and beg his brother-in-law for forgiveness.”

“Even if my daughter passes away, I can’t sack my son-in-law. The customs and traditions of Ashantis and Kwahus do not allow for that. He would only move out when he decides to remarry,” she concluded.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Agradaa’s mum’s comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @jasperziggle on X. Read them below:

@EN_Daal said:

“Agradaa’s brother is called “One Gig” 😂😂😂😂.”

@Scree_Nice80 wrote:

“Matters arising.”

@lalrain2 said:

“Why did she never advise Agradaa instead?”

@IsaacAp31020616 wrote:

“Woman dey talks sense 🫶🏾.”

@NaftechGh said:

“The guy doesn’t even know that he has been disgraced 😂😂😂.”

@MadameA23061 wrote:

“So if Mama is this intelligent, how come she gave birth to a scammer like this?”

@WilliamHal95058 said:

“Family drama getting intense! @alexgraytrust, what’s your take on this? Agradaa’s mom stepping in is a plot twist no one saw coming. 😅.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh