Ibrahim Mahama has made another generous gesture towards Suzzy Pinamang following her return to Ghana after her eye surgery

The gesture was confirmed by Suzzy and her brother in a recent interview, where they spoke about her education plans

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to express their gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his support for Suzzy Pinamang

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has given Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang a full scholarship following her return to Ghana after undergoing eye surgery in the UK.

Ibrahim Mahama gives a full scholarship to Bantama SDA SHS student Suzzy Pinamang after her surgery. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71, @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Gh Page, the Bantama SDA SHS student opened up about her plans to continue with her education after her recovery from the severe eye injury.

Suzzy Pinamang noted that she was not yet ready to resume schooling following her recovery. Her brother, Clement, also shared an update on her health.

According to him, he and his family had decided to let Suzzy remain at home for a while before returning to school for medical reasons.

Clement also shared that Ibrahim Mahama had given Suzzy Pinamang a scholarship and assured her and her family that he would cover the cost of her entire education.

The Engineers and Planners CEO's generous gesture towards Suzzy comes a few days after the businessman presented the young girl and her family with GH¢50k for their upkeep following her return to Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama makes a GH₵50k donation to Suzzy Pinamang and her family after her return to Ghana from the UK. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71, @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The donation was made by Ibrahim Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Suzzy's residence in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Suzzy Pinamang's shooting incident and surgery

Suzy Pinamang sustained a severe eye injury after she was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to class at Bantama Adventist Senior High School on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Following the unfortunate incident, the suspect, Bernard, who shot her, was arrested and arraigned before a high court. However, he was later released on bail despite the protests of Suzy's family.

After weeks of public outcry and appeals for help, Ibrahim Mahama came to the embattled student's rescue and flew her from Kumasi to Accra for medical evaluation.

Following the evaluation in Accra, the doctors recommended that the injured SHS student be flown abroad for the surgery. She was later flown to the UK, where she successfully underwent surgery at the renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital to fully restore her eyesight.

The video of Suzzy Pinamang and her brother Clement speaking after her return to Ghana is below:

Reactions to Ibrahim giving Suzzy scholarship

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Empress Charity commented:

"He is really God sent 🥰. Please, when am I going to meet him, to facilitate him to help me?"

Helena Aso Sika said:

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama. I always pray for you. May God give you long life 🙏🙏🙏."

Linda Boateng wrote:

"May God give you long life with good health, Mr Ibrahim Mahama 🙏."

Suzzy hails Ibrahim Mahama after Ghana return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Pinamang hailed Ibrahim Mahama after returning to Ghana from the UK on July 3, 2025.

The Bantama SDA SHS student thanked the business mogul for funding her surgery and trip to the UK.

Suzzy Pinamang also spoke about how Ibrahim Mahama's intervention in her plight saved her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh