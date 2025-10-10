Dr Grace Boadu's family and friends visited her burial site on Friday, October 10, 2025

In a video, the individuals were seen celebrating the late herbal doctor's birthday at her graveside

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the late Dr Grace Boadu on her posthumous milestone

Family members and friends of the late Dr Grace Boadu Kumanin have visited her burial site to celebrate her birthday, a year after her untimely demise.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, popular social media personality Nana Kwame Bediide took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself and members of the late herbal medicine practitioner's family at the cemetery.

In the video, the individuals were seen in a sombre mood as they arrived at the burial site with several funeral wreaths and a bottle of champagne to commemorate her milestone posthumously.

Nana Kwame Bediide and his group later arranged the wreaths on Dr Grace Boadu's grave before popping the bottle of champagne to celebrate the deceased's birthday.

The TikTok personality accompanied the video with a short emotional birthday message to the late herbal medicine practitioner.

He wrote:

"Gone but not forgotten, happy birthday to you, Dr Grace Boadu."

The video of Dr Grace Boadu's family and friends visiting her burial site to celebrate her birthday is below:

Who was Dr Grace Boadu?

Before her sudden demise, Dr Grace Boadu gained prominence as an herbal medicine practitioner and socialite.

She was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating, she worked at County Hospital, Kumasi and Mary Lucy Hospital.

She later quit her profession to establish Grace Gift Herbal Hospital and Laboratory Services, which had many branches in Kumasi, Accra, and other areas in Ghana. She was also a member of the World Diplomatic Federation.

Her popularity in the Ashanti Region made her close friends with many prominent celebrities, including Daddy Lumba, Kwaku Manu, Emelia Brobbey, Ras Nene, Nakeeyat Dramani, Zionfelix, and many others.

The graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was also known in the social media circles for her vast wealth, including the numerous mansions and cars she owned.

What happened to Dr Grace Boadu?

Dr Grace Boadu passed away at the age of 46 on Monday, January 29, 2024. Her demise sent many Ghanaians into a state of mourning.

Initial reports suggested that she had been battling a long-term illness. However, later information indicated that she slipped and fell in her locked bathroom while alone at her home in Tantra Hills.

A doctor at Grace Boadu's hospital, who discovered her lifeless in the bathroom, noted that the late herbal doctor had returned to Ghana from her two-week trip to South Africa the previous night.

He noted that he rushed to his late employer's residence after failing to hear from her for several hours.

The late herbal doctor was unmarried and had no children at the time of her demise. However, she was in a romantic relationship with Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, popularly called Bible Nokwarefo.

She was eventually laid to rest on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

At Grace Boadu's funeral service, controversy erupted when her family prevented her grieving partner from entering the family house when he attempted to sympathise with them immediately after her passing.

The video of Dr Grace Boadu's funeral service is below:

The video of Delay's interview with Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend is below:

Ghanaians mourn Grace Boadu on her birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Phyllis commented:

"That one person whose death made me moody for a week."

Nana Ama Obengwaa said:

"My mentor left me, and I never met her. Ah, my heart is forever broken. 💔 Continue to rest in peace, my gorgeous woman. 🙏🏻"

Abynaa Pinamang wrote:

"Dr Grace, continue to rest peacefully🥺🥲🥲."

Grace Boadu's mansion surfaces after her demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grace Boadu's mansion surfaced on social media, over a year after her sudden demise.

A video showed the state of the mega mansion and numerous cars that had been parked on the premises.

The footage also showed Dr Grace Boadu's mansion occupied by a group of individuals.

