Highlife star Kuami Eugene has pushed back against suggestions that his music career is waning, asserting that his extensive catalogue of hit songs will ensure his place in Ghana's music landscape for years to come.

In a video that has gained traction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Eugene addressed speculation about his career trajectory, particularly following his departure from Lynx Entertainment.

"I sang Angela, Confusion, Wish Me Well, Kwani Kwani Remix, Obiaa To, Open Gate, No Dulling, Killing Me Softly and many more. So, it will take years for people to forget me," he stated confidently in the video.

The artiste emphasised the cultural significance of his music, noting its continued presence at important social events.

"During weddings, they play several of my love songs for the couple and bridal party to dance to. There are so many songs with my name on them — how can you forget me?" he retorted.

Kuami Eugene's exit from Lynx Entertainment

The Angela hitmaker joined Richie Mensah's Lynx in 2018 after competing on MTN Hitmaker, a popular music reality show, and earning recognition as the second runner-up.

The record label that would become instrumental in his rise to stardom. Under the Lynx Entertainment umbrella, Kuami Eugene's career trajectory accelerated rapidly, earning him the Unsung Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in his debut year with the label.

The success continued over the following years. Kuami Eugene secured the New Artiste of the Year award in his second year, followed by the prestigious Artiste of the Year title in a historic third consecutive year of VGMA recognition.

However, Eugene announced in

the industry has raised questions about his prospects following his departure from Lynx Entertainment, with some suggesting the move could signal a downturn in his career. However, the musician remains undeterred by such speculation.

Watch Kuami Eugene's video below:

The video, shared by user @sikaofficial1 on X, has generated mixed reactions from the public. Some fans have praised Eugene's confidence and defended his track record, while others have criticised what they perceive as excessive ego.

User @Theboss_frenzy supported the artist's stance, writing: "Eugene is a genius. It'll take a long time for people to forget him, as he rightly said. His songs touched kids, and they are the same people who are growing into adulthood. He has had very fruitful years, and he has stayed very consistent."

However, @OladokunElisha offered a more cautious perspective: "Real ones know it ain't always about the hype, it's about staying power. Kuami got hits, no doubt… but the game moves fast. You gotta keep evolving or the streets forget quick."

Another user, @PeprahIsaa51288, referenced the trajectory of former Lynx Entertainment artists, suggesting that Eugene's departure from the label could impact his career longevity.

Despite the varied public response, Kuami Eugene maintains his position that his musical contributions have secured his lasting relevance in Ghana's entertainment industry. The artist continues to perform and release new material as he navigates this new chapter of his career outside his former record label.

Source: YEN.com.gh