Richard Asare Baffour, legal counsel for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has confirmed her whereabouts, saying she was in Nsawam Prison

In an exclusive interview, Mr Baffour urged Ghanaians to trash rumours circulating about Agradaa being in police custody

This comes after the former priestess was given a 15-year prison sentence over fraud charges she committed

Richard Asare Baffour, legal counsel for controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has dismissed claims that his client has not yet been transferred to Nsawam Female Prison following her recent sentencing.

Nana Agradaa's lawyer confirms her whereabouts

His response comes after Crime Check Foundation’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, alleged that checks by his organisation indicated Agradaa had not been moved to the facility days after her conviction.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana Weekend on Wednesday, July 9, Mr. Baffour clarified that the former priestess was indeed in lawful custody at Nsawam, putting all speculation to rest.

“She is in Nsawam Prison, and as a matter of fact, I will be there in a couple of minutes, so the rumours going around that Agradaa is not at Nsawam are completely false,” he said.

He further clarified that while there was a brief delay due to administrative procedures, all necessary documentation was swiftly completed, allowing for her prompt transfer to Nsawam Prison.

Video of Agradaa's lawyers

“She was sentenced on Thursday and there were some documentation that had to be done, so immediately that documentation was completed, she was remitted to Nsawam Prison. As far as I am concerned, she is at Nsawam,” he clarified.

Mr. Baffour also noted that Agradaa's legal team has taken all the necessary steps to seek redress, including the filing of a bail application, which is currently awaiting a court ruling on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the legal battle, he added they were confident in their case and believed they would be granted an audience.

The lawyer concluded by appealing for calm among Agradaa’s supporters and the general public.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty on charges including charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

After news of her sentencing took over social media, many people expressed their opinions on the number of years she was given, while others used the audio of her viral videos in their content to remember her.

Nsawam Prison officer speaks about Agradaa

