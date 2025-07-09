Nafi Mahama recently attended a funeral service with her family members and important dignitaries on Friday, June 27, 2025

A video of Ibrahim Mahama's daughter flaunting her impressive dance moves at the funeral has resurfaced

Nafi Mahama's display at the funeral service has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama's daughter, Nafi Mahama, is trending after a video of her at a public funeral service resurfaced on social media.

The Engineers and Planners CEO's daughter recently joined her family as they attended her aunt, Hawa Mahama Agyemang's mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's funeral service on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and his wife, Vera George, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were among numerous dignitaries who attended the service to commiserate with the deceased's family.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife, Nana Abena Etruba I was also spotted at the funeral service with her entourage.

Nafia Mahama dances Adowa at a funeral

In the resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nafi Mahama wore a red and black outfit as she stood up from her chair to join a traditional dancer on the dance floor.

Ibrahim Mahama's daughter beamed with a smile as she showcased her Adowa dance moves while a band serenaded them and other attendees at the funeral service held at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club premises.

Despite struggling with the popular traditional dance in the beginning, the young, beautiful lady was able to prove herself as a fine dancer as she received tips from her partner on the dance floor.

The footage of Nafi Mahama dancing Adowa at the funeral comes a few days after she made a rare public appearance when she joined her father, Ibrahim Mahama, and Sir Sam Jonah at the Black Volta Gold Mining Project signing ceremony in Accra on Monday, July 7, 2025.

At the big event attended by Sammy Gyamfi, Kwame A-Plus, and many top dignitaries, the young lady shared a warm embrace with her father and Sir Sam Jonah and captured the attention of netizens for her simple lifestyle.

The video of Nafia Mahama dancing Adowa at a funeral service is below:

Nafia Mahama's Adowa moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Owusuxjack commented:

"When people later realise that Ibrahim Mahama has an Asante background, they will cry!!! 😂😂😂."

Kobby General said:

"Rich men's daughters and their simple lifestyles, but those ladies from 'some poor' families always want to show unnecessary competition ☹️☹️☹️."

Arbenafosua1 wrote:

"Sikanii ba ntiatia ne simple kama na me Akua Ernestina m)br)nii ba de3 kyer3s3 k3se3 naa."

_controla10 commented:

"You see how decent she has dressed, a proper dbee o."

Usmanabdulwadud said:

"Aaaaw, this girl is so beautiful and selfless, just like her daddy. 😍."

Despite's son praises Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite's son praised Ibrahim Mahama for his move to acquire the Black Volta Gold Mining Project on social media.

Damon Osei shared a photo of himself with the businessman from their appearance at his father's automobile museum unveiling.

Osei Kwame Despite's son also showed appreciation to Ibrahim Mahama for being an influential and inspirational figure to him and many young entrepreneurs.

