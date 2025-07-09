Damon Osei has shared a photo of a rare moment with Ibrahim Mahama and applauded him for his latest business venture

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son hailed the business mogul's latest venture and highlighted its significance for the business world

Damon Osei's remarks come days after Ibrahim Mahama secured a multi-million dollar loan for his business venture

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Damon Osei, has lauded Ibrahim Mahama over his recent move to acquire the Black Volta Gold Mining Project.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the businessman announced that he had secured a $100 million facility from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to acquire the mining project.

The deal was officially signed during a ceremony in Accra, witnessed by prominent businessman and statesman Sir Sam Jonah.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, Madam Angela List, Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus, and media personality Bernard Avle also attended the ceremony to witness the official acquisition.

Damon Osei hails Ibrahim Mahama over project

Damon Osei recently took to his official Instagram page to congratulate Ibrahim Mahama on securing the multi-million-dollar loan to fund the project.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynchpin Global also recounted his recent public encounter with the business mogul as he shared a photo of them with Real Estate developer, Elikem Kwaku Gbekley, at the grand launch of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum at East Legon on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In a lengthy social media post, Damon Osei also acknowledged the significance of Ibrahim Mahama's bid to acquire the Black Volta Gold Mining project and its impact on the Ghanaian business world.

He wrote:

"It was an honour to share a moment with one of the titans of Ghanaian industry at the launch of another dream come true, my father’s passion project, the @despiteautomuseum — Mr. Ibrahim Mahama @ibrahim_mahama_71."

"Congratulations, sir, on securing the landmark $100 million financing deal from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to support operations at the Black Volta Gold Project. This isn’t just a win for your enterprise — it’s a defining moment in Ghanaian business history."

"Deals of this magnitude signal to the rest of us — the emerging builders, the daring entrepreneurs, the ones with vision and relentless grit — that global-scale achievements are not beyond us. They are possible. They are ours to pursue and manifest."

"As someone navigating my own path across private equity, wealth management, entrepreneurship, and youth development through firms like Lynchpin Global and Youth-In Business, this moment fuels my belief that Ghanaian-led ventures can compete, lead, and shape the future — not just locally, but globally."

"We’re watching, learning, and building. Thank you for showing us what’s possible. The blueprint is ours to honour and evolve. ✊🏾."

Who is Damon Osei?

Damon Osei is one of the business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's numerous children. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynchpin Global and the founder of the Youth-In Business Community initiative.

According to his LinkedIn page, he is also an aspiring doctor. Unlike some of his siblings, not much is known about the young man.

Damon Osei has also rarely made public appearances with his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and other well-known relatives.

Ibrahim's daughter Nafi spotted at dad's ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's daughter, Nafi Mahama, was spotted at her father's ceremony.

The businessman's daughter shared heartfelt moments with her father and his mentor, Sir Sam Jonah, at the signing ceremony of the Black Volta Mining project.

Nafi Mahama's appearance at her father's ceremony garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

