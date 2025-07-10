Berla Mundi attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience event at the Nsuomnam Seafood and Fish restaurant on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

In videos, the media personality stole the spotlight as she made her presence felt at the event among many guests, including John Dumelo

Berla Mundi's sighting at the event marked a rare public appearance for her after rumours of her first child's delivery emerged on social media

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has courted attention after her latest public appearance at an event on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Berla Mundi attends the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience event on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Photo source: @the1957news, @ghhyper1, @raj.explorers1

The TV3 Ghana presenter was among numerous personalities who attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience event at the Nsuomnam Seafood and Fish restaurant in Accra.

Musician KiDi, Deputy Agric Minister and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, lifestyle influencer Princess Ama Burland, and media personality Giovani Caleb were also present at the plush event.

Samsung Ghana held the event to officially launch their latest innovative smartphone collections, including the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Fold 7, and the Galaxy Watch and Classic.

Berla Mundi attends Samsung event

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi beamed with excitement as she made a solo entrance at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience event.

The media personality looked beautiful as she wore heavy makeup and a blue and white striped outfit. She joyfully exchanged pleasantries with some guests during her arrival at the event.

Berla Mundi and her husband, David Tabi, were rumoured to have welcomed their first baby after tying the knot in January 2024. Photo source: @chillserve

Berla Mundi later made her way to a section to check out the newest Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was on display.

The celebrated media personality moved to the dance floor to showcase her moves with others while a disc jockey serenaded them with music.

She also shared a fun moment with content creator Princess Ama Burland, who recently joined her and her colleague Cookie Tee as the newest brand ambassador for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Berla Mundi's sighting at the Samsung Ghana event marked a rare public appearance for the media personality in recent months after rumours emerged that she and her husband, David Tabi, had welcomed their first child more than a year after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on January 5, 2024.

Also, the TV3 presenter hosted the grand finale of the MTN Heroes of Change programme in Accra on May 30, 2025.

The videos of Berla Mundi at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience event are below:

Berla's Samsung event appearance stirs reactions

Berla Mundi wins prestigious Otumfuo award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi won a prestigious award at the 2025 edition of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Millennium Excellence Awards.

The media personality was the recipient of the Creative Arts and Innovative Award held in May 2025 for her immense contributions.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Berla Mundi on winning the prestigious award at the event.

