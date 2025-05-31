Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and her husband were spotted together for the first time after welcoming their first child

The newest celebrity mother looked splendid in a yellow gown that highlighted her flat tummy and curves

Berla Mundi was the host extraordinaire at the 2025 MTN Heroes of Change finale in Accra on May 30, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and her husband, David Tabi, were spotted together for the first time since welcoming their first child.

The couple's happy moment was captured as Berla radiated confidence and joy, showcasing her flat tummy a few days post-delivery.

Berla Mundi Flaunts Flat Tummy Days After Giving Birth

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi wore a gorgeous yellow cross-neckline dress that perfectly highlighted her curves, exuding elegance and charm.

Her hairstyle, adorned with beautiful braids, complemented her flawless makeup, which enhanced her natural glow as she addressed the audience at the grand finale of the MTN Heroes of Change programme.

Berla Mundi flaunts a flat tummy after childbirth

Some social media users have congratulated TV3 presenter Berla Mundi after a new addition to her family. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi weds in a private ceremony

On Friday, January 5, 2024, Berla Mundi took a significant step in her personal life by marrying businessman David Tabi in a private ceremony held in Accra.

The wedding itself was marked by its intimacy, with a strict "no phones allowed" policy in place to protect the couple’s privacy.

Despite these measures, a touching video surfaced online that captured the couple's first kiss as husband and wife, creating a buzz on social media platforms and delighting fans of the couple.

Check out the photos below:

Who is Berla Mundi’s husband?

David Tabi, Berla Mundi’s husband, is not only a dedicated businessman but also belongs to a prominent mining family in Ghana.

He currently serves as the Operations Manager at Barbex Group, a company with significant stakes in the Ghanaian mining sector.

David completed his education in notable institutions across London and Canada, including Wilfrid Laurier University, developing a solid foundation in business management.

Despite his family's wealth, David maintains a relatively low public profile, opting to keep his personal matters under wraps to preserve their privacy.

Check out the photos below:

How did Berla Mundi meet her husband?

The couple’s love story began when David persistently reached out to the media personality Berla through social media.

Initially, she overlooked his messages, but following an introduction by a mutual friend, they started dating, leading to their eventual marriage.

Since tying the knot, Berla and David have shared brief glimpses of their life as a couple, including an endearing photo commemorating Berla’s 37th birthday, where they were seen enjoying a tranquil moment in an outdoor setting.

The Instagram photo is below:

Berla Mundi's chic maternity style

Throughout her pregnancy, Berla Mundi became a style icon, showcasing an exquisite blend of comfort, elegance, and cultural flair that resonated with many expectant mothers. Her fashion choices embodied a chic maternity style that stood out in the public eye.

Floral and spaghetti strap dresses

Berla often opted for floral print dresses, including a spaghetti strap floral dress carefully paired with elegant drop earrings and gold bracelets.

This ensemble complemented her glowing skin and added a touch of femininity to her look, making her a trendsetter in maternity fashion.

Pregnant Berla Mundi rocks jeans

For a more informal yet stylish appearance, she frequently wore a flowing white maxi top paired with classic denim jeans. This casual outfit was often accessorised with a simple ponytail and bold red lipstick, effortlessly blending comfort with chic style.

The Instagram video is below:

Pregnant Berla Mundi rocks an elegant dress

In professional environments, Berla showcased a classy dress while modelling that flaunted her fine legs.

The design accentuated her silhouette beautifully, and she enhanced this look with polished makeup and impeccable style.

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi rocks an African print dress

Proudly honouring her heritage, Berla was often seen in traditional African print outfits designed by talented and award-winning fashion designers.

This attire beautifully showcased her cultural pride while adding a regal and timeless touch to her maternity wardrobe.

Check out the photo below:

Berla Mundi shares beauty tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who adhered to a beauty regimen that highlighted her natural beauty, often opting for flawless makeup with a preference for tones and vivid red lip colour through her pregnancy journey.

Her hairstyles varied from elegant ponytails to beautifully styled coiled side-parted looks, perfectly complementing her outfits.

This careful attention to detail contributed to her overall polished appearance, inspiring many fans and mothers-to-be.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh