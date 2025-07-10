A Ghanaian prison officer stirred online reactions after he stated that inmates like Nana Agradaa are fed on a daily budget of only GH₵ 1.80

He said the allocation meant they had to survive on 60 pesewas per meal, forcing employees at the prison to work 'miracles' to feed the inmates

Social media users expressed mixed views, with some demanding better conditions and others believing prisoners should generate food supply

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian prison officer has opened up on the inadequate feeding conditions that Nana Agradaa would likely face during her time at the Nsawam Prison.

A prison officer speaks on the poor feeding conditions Nana Agradaa will face at the Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @securenation_, @joynewsontv, @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way church was given a 15-year sentence on July 3, 2025, for fraud and charlatanic advertisement, and has begun serving her term.

Speaking in an interview with New Mercury 91.5 FM, a prison officer, identified as Mr Owusu, said the controversial preacher would have to survive on a paltry daily allocation of GH₵ 1.80.

He said that the allocation was woefully inadequate and claimed that authorities have refused to increase it despite that having been the policy for more than a decade.

"We feed them on GH₵ 1.80 per day, which comes out to 60 pesewas for breakfast, lunch, and supper. How much does one sachet of water cost? This means feeding 1,600 prisoners one meal in a day costs less than GH₵ 1,000 to the state, making the quality of food quite bad,” he said.

Mr Owusu asked the host of the show to state what food he thinks prisoners can eat with such a paltry allocation, when it’s not even enough for one meal in a day, much less three.

“Look at the well-built men and women in prison; how can that amount feed them? If I ask you [the host] to feed yourself with GH₵ 5 a day, what can you buy? Tell me! Our officers are working magic to be able to feed them with such little amounts,” he concluded.

The Instagram video of the prison officer speaking on the feeding conditions of prisoners is below.

Agradaa sentence: Nsawam Prison is overcrowded

Meanwhile, another prison officer spoke up about the overcrowding prisoners also face at Nsawam, where Nana Agradaa is being held.

According to the officer, the Ghanaian prison was built to house 717 inmates but now holds more than five times its capacity.

The YouTube video of the terrible living conditions at Nsawam is below.

Nana Agradaa’s prison diet sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared varied opinions in reaction to the video of a prison officer speaking about the poor feeding conditions Nana Agradaa faces in jail.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

monagucciofficial said:

"😢 Oh naaahhh, they must spend 100 cedis daily on prisoners."

kumif774 wrote:

"Masa, the government should be rather innovative to use them to farm in order to generate enough revenue to feed them, period, but not taxpayers' money."

megrouce commented:

"The officer himself is malnourished 😂😂"

samichapter1 said:

"Since JJ’s time, I heard of this method till now. Eiii Ama Ghana. We beg something has to be done about this 👏."

co280574 wrote:

"So these plenty people, why cant we put them to work? It’s high time the state converts our prisons into an industrial organisation."

Ghana Prison PRO confirms Nana Agradaa is being held at the Nsawam Prison. Image credit: ThunderTV

Source: UGC

Prison officer speaks on Agradaa’s whereabouts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s incarceration at Nsawam Prisons was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif.

After she was handed her stiff sentence of 15 years behind bars, rumours circulated on social media that the controversial evangelist had not been transferred to the prison.

In an interview with Adom TV's Badwam morning show on July 9, 2025, the PRO said videos claiming Agradaa was not serving her 15-year prison sentence in a prison cell were untrue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh