Gospel singer Empress Gifty sang and danced energetically during a service at Royal House Chapel on July 6, 2025, delighting the congregation

Her performance came just two days after her bitter rival, preacher Nana Agradaa, was jailed for fifteen years for defrauding some church members

Empress's performance generated mixed reactions as some social media users bashed her for exhibiting un-Christlike behaviour by rejoicing over her enemy's downfall

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty stirred mixed reactions on social media after being spotted in a jubilant mood during a performance over the weekend.

Empress Gifty performed for the Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, and his wife, Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The performance occurred at the Royal House Chapel International located in Accra.

A video of the performance, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Empress Gifty in a triumphant mood.

She sang and danced with her shoulders held high, exhibiting a high level of joy that was infectious to the congregation.

Empress Gifty’s extremely confident display electrified the crowd, but sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Her happiness was interpreted as a dig at her rival, preacher Nana Agradaa, who was jailed for defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement.

Some social media users slammed her for rejoicing in an un-christlike manner; however, others praised her for enjoying good times in her life, noting she fought a long battle against Agradaa and deserves to feel happy if its over.

The Instagram video of Empress Gifty’s performance is below.

Mrs Korankye Ankrah blesses Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty’s performance appeared to have gone over well with her hosts as she was honoured after its completion.

Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, the wife of Royal House Chapel head pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah, prayed for the gospel singer and called for God’s blessings on her.

A video shared by Empress Gifty showed her walking up to Mrs Ankrah and kneeling down to be prayed for.

She described the prayers as necessary for her to be taken to the next level in her life and career.

"Prayers for my next level. Apostle. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah. NOKO SPIRITUAL SUNDAY" she said.

The Instagram video is below.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty’s jubilant video

Social media users shared various reactions to the video of Empress Gifty jubilating during a performance after Nana Agradaa’s incarceration.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments below.

Rite_kente said:

“Nothing can stop the children of God from excelling, the world is for us”

susanremkes wrote:

"Ghanaians are something else; a true Christian calling herself a gospel singer will never rejoice at another person's misfortune. The Bible says vengeance is for God, not us..........hmmmm🔥🔥🔥"

adwoa_ennimah commented:

"Amen 🙏🏽. You were born for a reason 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Obiaa bowaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Noko 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Empress Gifty celebrates court victory over Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty celebrated with some fans after securing a preliminary court victory over Nana Agradaa.

The Tema High Court ordered Nana Agradaa to pay the singer GH₵ 6,000 after it dismissed a motion from her lawyers for Empress’s defamation lawsuit to be tossed.

Following the verdict, the singer was spotted smiling ear-to-ear as she jubilated with fans.

