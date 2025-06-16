Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Pena, excited viewers in a viral TikTok video showing off a confident catwalk from their home

Dressed in a white top and polka dot skirt, the 10-year-old walked like a model, phone in hand and a purse slung over her shoulder

Ghanaians marvelled at Pena's all-grown-up look while many others praised Afia Schwarzenegger as the epitome of a good mother

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah, wowed Ghanaians in a new video, looking big and tall as she walked like a model.

Her sassy catwalk, height, and size surprised Ghanaians, with many praising Afia Schwarzenegger for her daughter’s rapid development.

The video showed Pena walking out of her mother’s home in a white dress and a black-and-white polka dot-style skirt.

She displayed her confident catwalk with a phone in one hand and a sling purse draped over one shoulder.

The 10-year-old smiled as she walked down the home’s porch and two stairs onto the compound.

Afia Schwarzenegger fondly praised her daughter’s performance in the video, describing her as the bitter pill her enemies cannot swallow.

“Osikanikaakyire 1. Their heartache, their headache, my money. Miss Pena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah. Naa Achiaa Papabi.” She captioned the video.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger’s TikTok video of her daughter below.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter dances ballet

Pena's model catwalk occurred several days after she attracted attention when she was spotted performing ballet.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the TikTok video showing her daughter displaying her dancing skills, which she has been honing since she was a child.

Pena was seen dressed in all black and ready to perform.

She began her routine with a few body rotations before transitioning into a cartwheel, followed by a two-legged split.

Her dancing continued with an increasing skill level as she carried out several practised movements and turns.

Ghanaians praised Pena’s performance and reserved some accolades for Afia Schwarzenegger as well for being a good mother.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to video of Pena modelling

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from Ghanaians on social media to the video of Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter walking like a model.

Maamwusuaa said:

"This is what differentiates you from the others, dear. God richly bless you.

ON GOD❤️ wrote:

"God bless you, dear. Adoption is not a sin. She is the reason why things are moving smoothly for you.

Wise commented:

"Ei, she’s growing oo."

AdwoabaAdwoaAdoma said:

"This little girl is the reason why I respect this woman 🌺❤️❤️❤️❤️. God bless you, Sister Afia 🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️. May the Lord bless you ❤️ with money and long life so that you can adopt another baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Sweet Mabel wrote:

"Regardless of everything, you’re the epitome of a good mother. I’m proud of you, Queen Afia. God continue to bless and protect your children ❤️"

Yaa commented:

"Beautiful girl ♥️🥰🥰🥰. Because of Pena nti, God will continue to bless and bless you again 🙏🙏🙏. We love you 🥰.

Rithers😍 said:

"Pena is all grown 🥰🥰. Much love ❤️😍 💖."

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates daughter on her birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her daughter’s birthday by sharing photos of her.

Afia also marked the event with a beautiful message celebrating Pena's importance in her life.

The former TV Africa presenter described her daughter as God's blessing in her life and declared her undying love for her.

She concluded by saying her life will be meaningless without Pena's presence.

